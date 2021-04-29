Valkyrae left baffled after receiving a $500 donation from “Sykkuno”: What really happened?

During a recent live stream, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter was left hilariously confused after receiving a $500 donation from a Twitch viewer with the username “Sykkuno.”

Valkyrae was playing Valorant along with fellow Twitch streamers Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng and Leslie “Fuslie” Fu. The streamer received a $500 donation from a viewer called “Sykkuno.”

The donation in question did not come from the popular Twitch streamer and Valkyrae’s friend Thomas “Sykkuno.” Valkyrae was aware of this fact, but found multiple other details about the viewer highly confusing.

Valkyrae was playing Valorant along with multiple other streamers when she received a $500 dollar donation along with the message, “Water bill. oh jesus.” As can be seen below, the username and the profile picture of the “fake” Sykkuno was exactly the same as that of the Twitch streamer. This left Valkyrae confused as she aired a number of questions.

“How does the fake Sykkuno have Sykkuno’s name? Dude, it’s so, who is this? And why are they being Sykkuno? And why did he say “oh jesus” in the donation? Sykkuno doesn’t do that. Sykkuno also doesn’t donate $500. The caption is only water bill, oh jesus. Is that Paul or is that someone else? Who is this imposter Sykkuno?”

Since then, the clip has made its way to multiple YouTube channels. Valkyrae and her fans have often spoken about a regular Twitch viewer of her streams named “Paul.” Paul tends to donate at least $500 almost every time Valkyrae hosts a live-stream. The streamer was under the impression that it was again “Paul” who was trying to troll her by donating the amount using Sykkuno’s username.

Although unconfirmed, Valkyrae’s fans are also of the opinion that it is indeed “Paul” who donated $500. As can be seen in the above YouTube comments, Paul is a popular Valkyrae fan who regularly donates such amounts during her live-streams.

Of course, some viewers wondered why Valkyrae didn't even thank the “fake” Sykkuno. Others commented on the fact that she knows her friend Sykkuno very well, and was convinced straight away that the donation did not come from her fellow streamer.