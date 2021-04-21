Following an influx of "disrespectful" comments, Valkyrae decides on keeping her stream chat for members only 

YouTube streamer Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, who recently moved out of fellow streamer Pokimane's house, revealed why she will now keep her stream chat to member-only mode.

Several streamers; including Sykkuno, Pokimane, Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and Valkyrae, have been victims of disrespectful comments from their viewers.

The American YouTuber has been pretty vocal about her mental health and stated that a lack of moderation on streaming platforms is the driving reason behind her decision.

"Since the last stream, I decided that was the final straw. It’s not a member vs non-member thing, it’s just a respectful thing, and there are zero moderation tools on YouTube. I am not going to take it out of member’s mode ever again."

Valkyrae also pointed out that she might consider making her chat public on a special occasion but fell short of revealing any further details on the issue. This essentially means that only those who are paid members of her channel can comment on her stream.

Valkyrae on the verge of quitting the GTA RP server

The most-watched female streamer of the year also pointed out that comments on her stream affect her a lot, which she finds pretty unsettling.

This isn't the first time that Valkyrae has addressed this issue publicly.

She is one of many streamers to join the NoPixel GTA RP server and has been streaming the GTA RP server regularly. Streamers like Valkyrae and Summit1g have suggested that their journey with the server might be coming to an end and that they might be cutting down on their playtime.

This is because Valkyrae & Summit1g have faced an influx of negative comments from viewers when playing GTA RP. Both have considered cutting down their playtime to escape the negativity.

Despite the trolls, things are only looking up for Valkyrae. She recently became co-owner of esports organization 100 Thieves alongside CourageJD, becoming one of the first female co-owners in esports.