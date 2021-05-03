Pokimane, Leslie, and other streamers defend Disguised Toast after online mob tries to cancel him

Recently, a number of streamers have come out in support of Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang after the online community tried to have him “cancelled.”

On May 2nd, 2021, Disguised Toast posted a lengthy Twitchlonger post in response to multiple allegations of pedophilia, racism and sexism. He had allegedly received an email that listed out all the problematic things he had said/done over the years.

One of his fans had also posted a respectful Twitter thread that explained the allegations of racism and sexism. The streamer was said to regularly crack jokes that encroach on other communities.

Disguised Toast acknowledged the Twitter thread and responded to all the allegations. The response has since been met with support from the community and many fellow streamers.

Pokimane, Leslie, Valkyrae and other streamers defend Disguised Toast for his response to allegations of sexism, racism and pedophilia

According to Disguised Toast, he received an email that listed out everything problematic that he had said/done over the years. In his response, Disguised Toast referenced the Twitter thread and addressed all of the allegations levied against him over the years. For detailed information about the allegations of racism, sexism and pedophilia, the following article can be read.

Addressing my "problematic" past and being cancelled



Read: https://t.co/f9QfXzunui — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 2, 2021

Alright, here we go. This is very long. If you don't care about anything that's going on, don't waste your time reading through this thread. lol https://t.co/NVnf2aAjiu — hope 💥 (@serenitysphere) May 2, 2021

This included allegations of racism, sexism, pedophilia, the use of the r-word and being a “rape advocate.” Disguised Toast refuted most of the claims and said that these incidents were exaggerated by the community. The streamer has received widespread support from the community and from fellow streamers.

Sympathizing for both my friend toast and also people who his jokes may have affected is not about my image. — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 2, 2021

This included Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, who congratulated Disguised Toast and said that the allegations against him and his response opened her eyes as well. Daphne “39daph” was of the opinion that the controversy had been exaggerated, as seen in the tweet below. She called the people who were offended by Disguised Toast’s jokes “stans” and “creepy a** kids.”

fucking creepy ass kids and their stan shit — daphne (@39daph) May 2, 2021

Tyler “TrainwrecksTV” Niknam responded to Disguised Toast’s post and said that the “crusade” against was orchestrated by “schoolchildren.” Niknam said that they should stop catering to these streamers, while Michael “Sonii” Sherman replied to his comment, as can be seen below.

Can you please bring back 2017/18 WoW RBG Trainwrecks that was my favorite iteration. — sonii (@sonii) May 2, 2021

yep I read the entire thing - exactly what are you upset about? — Hafu (@itshafu) May 2, 2021

Rumay “Hafu” Wang also responded to the twitlonger post and said that people these days only need something to get offended by. Sydeon “Sidney” who is a cosplayer/Twitch streamer also responded to Disguised Toast’s post to support her fellow streamer. She called Toast a “good friend and a good guy” and said he had never treated her differently.

It’s really awesome you took the time to speak to your community! I just want ppl to know, as a black woman, Toast has never treated me any differently. You KNOW I’d have called him out 😂 Toast is a good guy and a good friend :) I hope those affected feel seen/heard by him! — Sydney🔮 (@Sydeon) May 2, 2021

why use my own words when others are so much more eloquent: pic.twitter.com/TDK98kcd0D — scarra (@scarra) May 2, 2021

William “Scarra” Jimmy Li posted a comment from another Twitch user explaining why Disguised Toast was not at fault. The comment states how people nowadays tend to get offended by every little thing. Finally, streamers Yvonne “Yvonnie” NG and Leslie “Fuslie” Fu also posted comments defending Disguised Toast.

if you're getting cancelled for this, i'm cancelling myself with you — leslie (@fuslie) May 2, 2021

Toast was one of the few people who actually called out others we knew for actual fucked up behavior. If you think that negatively of him, or that he's a horrible person based off these accusations, then yes you don't know him at all. — yvonne 🎀 (@yvonnie) May 2, 2021

Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys also responded in one of her live streams. Pokimane hadn’t spoken to Disguised Toast about the situation when she made the comments:

“Cancel culture in my opinion has a lot less to do with holding people accountable typically than it does with fuelling one’s ego and feeling better about yourself for putting someone else down for things they have done in the past. And the reason I saw this is that the majority of the stuff that is brought up in this cancel culture is from years ago. I hope you guys can see from our past actions that when we feel something becomes truly problematic and can potentially harm others or is truly that bad, we do condemn that person proivately or personally. Obviously none of us think that Toast has said or done crosses any boundary like that.”

During the live stream, streamer Hafu had similar ideas. She said each and every streamer might have said something that could be considered problematic at the end of the day. However, she defended Disguised Toast and said that she herself has “crossed the line many times” like her fellow streamer. She called on the community to stop trying to “cherry-pick” such incidents.

Toast actually one of the nicest people ever! Never forget those positive and kind DM's you sent me!



You're never getting canceled. YOU'RE A LORD BROTHER — dk (@dakotaz) May 2, 2021

I think Toast is probably one of the most misunderstood people partially due to his humour and demeanor but I think all his friends and I can vouch that he is none of the accusations mentioned. Pls don't rush to hate him without reading and understanding everything in this post. — Wendy 🍰 (@Natsumiii) May 2, 2021

As someone how is also extremely sarcastic and dry ..... this hurts 🤣 — Ava (@AvaGG) May 2, 2021