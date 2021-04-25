Disguised Toast banned on Twitch after reportedly watching an old video containing a homophobic slur

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, who recently revealed that he would be stepping away from producing Among Us content, has now received a ban on Twitch. The streamer was reportedly banned after watching an old PUBG montage that included a homophobic slur.

Disguised Toast hasn't used Twitch much since he migrated to Facebook gaming. However, he uses Twitch to communicate with his viewers and friends.

His Twitch channel has over 1.8 million followers but was banned on April 24, shortly after a huge stream with over 40,000 peak viewers.

Didn’t get a specific reason but if I had to guess: I was watching an old twitch clip of mine that includes a toxic player using the f slur against me.



Will try to be more careful in the future. — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 25, 2021

The streamer announced the news of the ban on Twitter. The reason given by Twitch was “unmoderated hateful conduct,” which is prohibited under the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Disguised Toast had the following to say about the ban:

"[I] didn’t get a specific reason, but if I had to guess: I was watching an old twitch clip of mine that includes a toxic player using the f-slur against me. Will try to be more careful in the future."

He will not play games like Valorant on-stream with his OfflineTV friends, as Twitch may also ban them. Be that as it may, this ban will not last for more than a few days because Twitch usually allots three-day bans for such offenses.

Disguised Toast steps away from Among Us

The Canadian streamer gained popularity while streaming Among Us with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Corpse Husband - popularly known as 'amigops.'

InnserSloth's murder-mystery title was released in 2018 but saw renewed interest in 2020 given its promotion by the aforementioned streamers. Disguised Toast is considered one of the smartest Among Us streamers, owing to his mind-bending deceiving techniques.

This has resulted in a symbiotic relationship with success for the streamer and the title. Sadly, Toast decided to step away from the title for a while, claiming that it doesn't "excite" him anymore. As of now, Disguised Toast remains on an indefinite hiatus from the game.