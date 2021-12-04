"Goodbye Ludwig, goodbye": Valkyrae and HasanAbi share their take on Ludwig's shocking ban from YouTube

American streaming sensation Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren received a ban from YouTube just days after making the switch from Twitch. According to 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Ludwig would've received a ban had he been on any other platform, including Twitch.

The 26-year-old's account received a DMCA strike just a couple of days after moving to the red platform.

Valkyrae is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now and has served as an ambassador for YouTube. She stated how Ludwig would've received a temporary ban on Twitch as well.

Valkyrae weighs in on Ludwig's YouTube ban

The American streamer weighed in on Ludwig's temporary ban on one of her recent streams, saying:

“First of all, he’s not banned. His stream was taken down, probably for copyright issues.”

She followed up her previous statement by admitting how he would've received a similar response from other platforms as well, including the Amazon-owned streaming channel. Valkyrae chucked and stated how Ludwig had enough fun in his first two days and how it was time for him to step away.

Valkyrae further added:

I’m sure this would have happened equally on Twitch. Goodbye Ludwig, goodbye.”

Interestingly, Valkyrae wasn't the only streamer to comment on Ludwig's infamous temporary ban. Popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, too, shared his take on Ludwig's first few days across the red line.

HasanAbi played a video of Ludwig stating how he could listen to music while streaming and not worry about being banned. Sadly, he jinxed his own luck.

Here's what Hasan said:

“Ohhh, that makes his suspension so much funnier, dude. NOT in this car! What happened?! Guess what!”

The 26-year-old YouTube streamer opened up about his temporary ban just a few hours back. He confirmed receiving a DMCA strike for playing the the viral kid’s song Baby Shark during his December livestream.

Ludwig's account was still banned at the time of this writing. YouTube won't allow him to go live until the ban is served, however, he is free to upload content. But it's safe to say that his stint with YouTube has started off in turbulent fashion.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee