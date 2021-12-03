Ludwig gets banned from YouTube Gaming 72 hours after moving from Twitch

Fans joke that Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren may have hit the world record for the fastest ban yet, after being handed one during his latest YouTube stream.

The Mogul Money host's livestream stopped mid-way through after playing a copyrighted song for a few seconds. While such bans are common on YouTube, the public chatter post-ban was mainly about how this occurred within 72-hours of Ludwig moving to YouTube Gaming.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren you could say the switch has been going well... you could say the switch has been going well... https://t.co/dnkjSUkT0o

Ludwig Ahgren's move to YouTube Gaming hit choppy waters

Ludwig's ban comes as a surprise to many, as he was only on his third day since moving from Twitch to YouTube Gaming. He was banned after playing a copyrighted song during his livestream, which amused and entertained viewers.

"It's my third day. It's my third day on YouTube and I got banned from streaming. Which is funny - that's kind of funny."

Ludwig went on to explain his view of the actions that led to the ban:

"I was streaming and I was trying to look at the 50 most-classic vintage greatest YouTube videos of all time to find out what the single greatest YouTube video of all time was. On the way, I ended up listening to, uh, just a few seconds of 'Baby Shark.' Which, I won't dare listen to another second of it, for the love of God. I'm pretty sure the corporate overlords who own 'Baby Shark' have, like, an iron fist on YouTube."

In what seems to be the most ironic part of this whole situation, during Ludwig's announcement video to inform people of his switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, the streamer made a joke about the latter platform being laxer with copyright-striking music played on streams.

In the ban explanation video by Ludwig, he memes the clip from the cinematic announcement, donning a pair of sunglasses while saying "..not in this car," with an exaggerated tone.

However, Ludwig admitted he may have misunderstood the DMCA rules on YouTube. It is more complicated than he initially thought. He went on to explain:

"I thought what would happen is, because of YouTube's robust content ID system, they would hear me play copyrighted stuff, they would then flag it. They would take the monetization from the live stream and then we would just split it - (revenue) share. Classic (revenue) share. But 'Baby Shark' doesn't work like that, they just immediately take you down."

Ludwig ended the video by exclaiming that he would probably be back by Saturday and that he had several streams lined up with popular content creators, including Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo.

While he isn't the first streamer to get banned mid-stream for similar reasons, many have noted that it is quite odd that the platform swiftly did so. Viewers joked that Ludwig's "not in this car" line from his announcement video "aged like milk."

Edited by Srijan Sen