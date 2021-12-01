Ludwig silently ends stream after realizing he's on Atrioc's Twitch account

It seems Ludwig Ahgren's move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming hasn't quite sunk in yet, as the latter mistakenly began to stream through his friend Atrioc's Twitch account.

Ahgren's move was announced on November 29, 2021, which was his last day on Twitch. He was due his first YouTube stream since the move a day later, on November 30.

Ludwig Ahgren and his friend Brandon "Atrioc" Ewing are quite close friends. Or at least close enough to be logged into each other's Twitch accounts on their respective PC setups.

Ludwig Ahgren was due to begin his first YouTube stream and did exactly that. Except, he was neither streaming through YouTube nor on the right account.

The Mogul Money host had seemingly forgotten that he was supposed to stream through YouTube and, to top it off, was live through Atrioc's account.

Half a minute after he started his stream, Ahgren realized his mistake and silently ended it without showing any expression of surprise or regret through his face.

Earlier that day, Atrioc had streamed on his channel using Ludwig's PC, which explains why Ludwig was on his Twitch account.

The move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming was sudden on Ahgren's part and was only announced on November 29, a day before his first YouTube stream. The sudden shift could cause confusion, although few suspect he was attempting to secure a top clip on the Livestream Fail subreddit.

Atrioc and Ludwig have had mishaps on each other's channels before, so it's to no one's surprise that this incident occurred. When the RFLCT scandal with Rachel "Hofstetter" Valkyrae broke out, Atrioc was the one who accidentally leaked DMs between Ludwig and Valkyrae.

During the Twitch Rivals Fall Guys tournament, Atrioc used Ludwig's PC before the match started and mistakenly opened his Discord which had Hofstetter's chat with him open.

