Valkyrae reveals the time that's left for her YouTube Gaming contract to expire 

Popular American streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has revealed the time that's left on her YouTube Gaming contract. Valkyrae announced her departure from Twitch in January 2020 and signed an exclusive contract with the red platform.

Although she hasn't been vocal about the details of her contract with YouTube, the 100 Thieves co-owner revealed the time left on her contract.

However, she fell short of revealing if she has plans to sign a contract extension or will leave in the hunt for greener pastures.

Valkyrae reveals the number of hours she needs to complete before her contract expires

In one of her most recent Tweets, Valkyrae revealed the number of hours she needs to stream to fulfill her contract obligations to YouTube gaming.

Her post also iterated the time left on her YouTube contract. The Tweet stated that Valkyrae's contract expires on January 15.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO

Valkyrae has roughly six weeks left on her contract based on her update. However, she needs to stream for just shy of 200 hours to fulfill her contract obligations before it expires.

Interestingly, Valkyrae's good friends QT Cinderella and Jacksepticye gave their take on what she should be doing to complete the 198 hours left on her contract.

The former pitched her extravagant baking idea, while the latter suggested a “Big Thankmas stream on the 11th!”

According to a rough calculation, Valkyrae will need to stream for at least five hours every day to complete her quota. Although it's not uncommon to see streamers stream for this long every day, her honest patrons were surprised to know that she has a quota to fulfill.

Furthermore, now that the entire community is aware of the time left on her contract, it has caused them to enquire about her plans. With several streamers defecting to YouTube Gaming in the last couple of months, there's a good chance Valkyrae might sign a contract extension.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @Valkyrae Easy mam. Let’s make the 100 hour chocolate cake together and you will be half way done. @Valkyrae Easy mam. Let’s make the 100 hour chocolate cake together and you will be half way done.

However, the 100 Thieves co-owner has plenty of friends across the purple border as well, implying she could also switch to Twitch.

Sadly, that seems more or less like a pipe-dream as Valkyrae has stated on several occasions how happy she is with her equation with YouTube Gaming.

“I am very happy at YouTube.”

It's safe to say she'll be an asset to whichever platform she chooses to sign with.

