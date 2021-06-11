Overwatch 2: Baptiste and Sombra visual updates revealed at Summer Game Fest 2021

The Game Director of Overwatch, Aaron Keller, revealed new features of Overwatch 2 at Summer Game Fest 2021.

The multiplayer tactical FPS, Overwatch, first came out across different platforms on May 3rd, 2016. Since then, the game has developed beyond expectations as it amassed a huge number of active players from all across the world, creating a thriving esports ecosystem.

On November 1st, 2019, the next iteration of the game was announced under the name of Overwatch 2. Keeping the main aspects of Overwatch intact, Overwatch 2 is set to bring many new features to the game, including visual updates, a 5v5 team setup, and many redesigned hero abilities.

In the wake of the Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live event, Aaron Keller revealed two new hero redesigns as the feature trailer showcased visual updates of Baptiste and Sombra.

Overwatch 2 hero redesigns

Since the inception of Overwatch, technology has come a long way, as shader tech for designing in-game characters has evolved beyond previously expected measures. It has already been revealed that Overwatch 2 is set to receive extensively detailed maps along with a lot of visual updates, hero ability tweaks, etc.

Due to the improved shader tech and game engine, more or less amount of hero designs have been well on the way. According to the reveal at Summer Game Fest 2021, Sombra and Baptiste joined hands with already redesigned heroes such as Mei, Reinhardt, and Widowmaker.

Looking for me?



Baptiste and Sombra get new threads in #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/ZVkqQfUgy0 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 10, 2021

Baptiste

Redesigned Baptiste in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

From the minimally armored sleek figure in Overwatch, Baptiste is set to receive some dashing updates on Overwatch 2.

As Aaron Keller said in Overwatch 2, this battle medic’s hair has been updated to look like a mohawk which surely involves new shader tech. From his previously light armored figure, the medic has been updated to have much heavier armor with tones of blue tint in it.

Sombra

Redesigned Sombra in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of Sombra's biggest features has always been her bright purple hair with a side undercut. In Overwatch 2, due to improved shaders, her hair is set to receive much more detailing and attention.

Among the subtle redesigns of Sombra, the addition of nodes and circuits in her gear shows her deep-rootedness with her persona of hacking and mainframe disruption in the game.

While in Overwatch, her dark purple and black-colored outfit helped her blend in shadow, in Overwatch 2, her outfit has been updated to be much more vibrant and chromatic with light blue elements.

Edited by Shaheen Banu