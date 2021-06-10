Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live: Starting time and what to expect

The unofficial Kickstarter of E3 2021, Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live event is ready to unfurl.

After last year’s cancelation of E3, Summer Game Fest was found to fill the huge gap left behind before the worldwide digital expo of E3 2021. Summer Game Fest 2021 is also set to bring many new and exciting features in its wake this year.

Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, and the digital event will be paving the way for many of the future events of Ubisoft Forward and EA Play Live on June 10th.

Summer Game Fest: When it starts

Summer Game Fest is a series of live-streamed events that will feature several upcoming titles from different development and publishing studios. The Fest will be setting the stage for the upcoming features of Ubisoft Forward on June 12th, followed by EA Play Live and Microsoft and Bethesda showcases.

Geoff Keighley, the host of Summer Game Fest, announced the timing of the live event hours before the launch of the digital event.

The timings for the different regions are as follows:

11 AM PT (June 10th)

2 PM ET (June 10th)

3 PM BRT (June 10th)

7 PM BST (June 10th)

8 PM CEST (June 10th)

9 PM MSK (June 10th)

11:30 PM IST(June 10th)

2 AM CST (June 11th)

3 AM JST (June 11th)

4 AM AEST (June 11th)

How to watch and what to expect from Summer Game Fest?

The Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live event will be available to watch on the official YouTube page of The Game Awards. Additional streams will be hosted simultaneously on The Game Awards Twitch channel.

While no specific news on what is set to be featured at Summer Game Fest has been revealed yet, following their tradition from 2019, Microsoft and many other top-tier developers in the gaming industry are set to make a feature at the Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live.

The Fall Guys and Hotline Miami developers, Devolver Digital, have promised to feature four of their upcoming titles in this digital event, with many other developers following the same path. There is also a chance of potential appearances from major publishers such as Microsoft, Ubisoft, and Bethesda.

There is also a possibility of an Elden Ring feature at this event. Apart from the mentioned names, Summer Game Fest has confirmed the appearance of more than 30 partners along with more than a dozen world premiers in this digital event.

Edited by Srijan Sen