Summer Game Fest 2021 debuts new trailer teasing more than 30 games

Summer Game Fest 2021 has teased more than 30 games in a new trailer, including new reveals and long-awaited updates.

Summer Game Fest, a digital game showcase event, took place for the first time in 2020. The event was spearheaded by gaming industry legend Geoff Keighley, the man behind The Games Awards and Gamecom. The digital event filled a void left behind by the absence of E3.

Thursday, it's time to kick off a summer video game season unlike any other.



⁰#SummerGameFest Kickoff Live! hosted by @geoffkeighley with 30+ games, special guests, musical performances and more.



— Summer Game Fest - LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 6, 2021

Summer Game Fest will return in 2021 with a slew of associated events from multiple publishers. The event will go head-to-head with E3 for the first time, as both events will take place digitally.

What to expect from Summer Game Fest 2021

Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live will take place on June 10th, at 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EST / 11:30 PM IST, a couple of days before E3 2021 Digital.

With multiple associate publishers, from Xbox and Nintendo to Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, the Summer Game Fest 2021 is set to be an amazing showcase of video games.

Summer Game Fest 2021 recently debuted a trailer for the upcoming Kickoff Live. The trailer features clips from upcoming games like Overwatch 2, Kena Bridge of Sprites, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Halo Infinite, Horizon II Forbidden West, Far Cry 6, and many others.

Context for #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on Thurs:



- 30+ games, combination of new game reveals, long-awaited updates.

- Guests: Jeff Goldblum, Giancarlo Esposito and surprises + devs.

- Musical performances: Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, Sonic Symphony.

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 6, 2021

In a recent tweet, Geoff Keighley briefly teased what to expect from the Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live. According to him, fans can look forward to the following things at the event:

30+ games, a combination of new game reveals, and long-awaited updates.

Guests: Jeff Goldblum, Giancarlo Esposito, and surprises + devs.

Musical performances: Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, Sonic Symphony.

Day of the Devs.

Giancarlo Esposito's presence is particularly interesting as he will be playing the role of Anton Castello in the upcoming game, Far Cry 6.

From Vaas and Pagan Min to Father Joseph Seed, the Far Cry series has had some of the most memorable and charming antagonists. Giancarlo Esposito’s Anton Castello seems to be no different as the dictator of the paradise island of Yara.

He goes by many names.



Gus Fring.

Moff Gideon.

Anton Castillo in @FarCrygame 6



Thursday, the incomparable Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) stops by #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live to chat with @geoffkeighley



— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 5, 2021

Fans are beyond excited to see everything that Summer Game Fest 2021 has in store for them.

