Devolver Digital's annual showcase announces schedule for Summer Game Fest 2021

With the E3 season fast approaching, Devolver Digital has announced its annual game showcase event on June 12th, 2021.
Devolver Digital is known as the most whacky publisher out there. Devolver Digital has published multiple games, including Fall Guys, My Friend Pedro, Hotline Miami, Serious Sam series, and the Shadow Warrior series over the years.
Throughout the years, Devolver Digital always had an E3 presentation which was the most out there. With all E3 season events opting for a digital presentation this year due to pandemic restrictions, fans were eagerly waiting for Devolver Digital’s digital event.
Devolver Digital’s Annual Showcase event
Devolvor Digital has announced the Devolver’s Annual Showcase Event on June 2021. The event will be streamed from 1:30 PM PST/ 4:30 PM EST/ 2 AM IST (June 13th).
Even though there aren't a lot of details about the Devolver’s Annual Showcase Event, a lot of focus is expected to be on Shadow Warrior 3. Fans are also hoping to see more of Talos Principle 2, which was announced back in November 2020.
Summer Game Fest 2021 schedule
Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest took place for the first time in 2020. The event returned in 2021 with multiple associated events.
The entire Summer Game Fest 2021 event is as follows:
June 10th, 2021
Kickoff Live
- Time: 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EST / 11:30 PM IST
- Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,
June 11th, 2021
Netflix Geeked Weekend
- Time: 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST / 9:30 PM IST
- Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,
Koch Primetime
- Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / 12:30 AM IST (12th June
- Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,
June 12th, 2021
Ubisoft Forward
- Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / 12:30 AM IST (13th June)
- Where to watch: Ubisoft YouTube Channel, The Games Award YouTube Channel,
Devolver Digital
- Time: 1:30 PM PDT / 4:30 PM EST / 2 AM IST (13th June)
- Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,
June 13th, 2021
Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase
- Time: 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EST / 10:30 PM IST
- Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel
Square Enix Presents Summer 2021
- Time: 12:15 PM PDT / 3:15 PM EST / 12:45 PM IST (14th June)
- Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel.
Back 4 Blood Showcase
- Time: 2 PM PDT / 5 PM EST / 2:30 AM IST (14th June)
- Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,
June 16th, 2021
Stream Next Fest
- Time: 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EST / 10:30 PM IST
- Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,
June 23rd, 2021
Sonic Symphony Orchestra
- Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / 12:30 AM IST (24rd June)
- Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel
July 22nd, 2021
EA Play Live
- Time: TBA
- Where to Watch: Electronic Arts YouTube