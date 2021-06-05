Create
Devolver Digital's annual showcase announces schedule for Summer Game Fest 2021

Devolver Digital annual showcase announced (Image by Devolver Digital)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
Modified 1 hr ago

With the E3 season fast approaching, Devolver Digital has announced its annual game showcase event on June 12th, 2021.

Devolver Digital is known as the most whacky publisher out there. Devolver Digital has published multiple games, including Fall Guys, My Friend Pedro, Hotline Miami, Serious Sam series, and the Shadow Warrior series over the years.

Throughout the years, Devolver Digital always had an E3 presentation which was the most out there. With all E3 season events opting for a digital presentation this year due to pandemic restrictions, fans were eagerly waiting for Devolver Digital’s digital event.

Devolver Digital’s Annual Showcase event

Devolvor Digital has announced the Devolver’s Annual Showcase Event on June 2021. The event will be streamed from 1:30 PM PST/ 4:30 PM EST/ 2 AM IST (June 13th).

Even though there aren't a lot of details about the Devolver’s Annual Showcase Event, a lot of focus is expected to be on Shadow Warrior 3. Fans are also hoping to see more of Talos Principle 2, which was announced back in November 2020.

Summer Game Fest 2021 schedule

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest took place for the first time in 2020. The event returned in 2021 with multiple associated events.

The entire Summer Game Fest 2021 event is as follows:

June 10th, 2021

Kickoff Live

June 11th, 2021

Netflix Geeked Weekend

Koch Primetime

June 12th, 2021

Ubisoft Forward

Devolver Digital

June 13th, 2021

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Square Enix Presents Summer 2021

  • Time: 12:15 PM PDT / 3:15 PM EST / 12:45 PM IST (14th June)
  • Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel.

Back 4 Blood Showcase

June 16th, 2021

Stream Next Fest

June 23rd, 2021

Sonic Symphony Orchestra

July 22nd, 2021

EA Play Live

