Devolver Digital's annual showcase announces schedule for Summer Game Fest 2021

With the E3 season fast approaching, Devolver Digital has announced its annual game showcase event on June 12th, 2021.

Devolver Digital is known as the most whacky publisher out there. Devolver Digital has published multiple games, including Fall Guys, My Friend Pedro, Hotline Miami, Serious Sam series, and the Shadow Warrior series over the years.

Throughout the years, Devolver Digital always had an E3 presentation which was the most out there. With all E3 season events opting for a digital presentation this year due to pandemic restrictions, fans were eagerly waiting for Devolver Digital’s digital event.

Devolver Digital’s Annual Showcase event

Devolvor Digital has announced the Devolver’s Annual Showcase Event on June 2021. The event will be streamed from 1:30 PM PST/ 4:30 PM EST/ 2 AM IST (June 13th).

Even though there aren't a lot of details about the Devolver’s Annual Showcase Event, a lot of focus is expected to be on Shadow Warrior 3. Fans are also hoping to see more of Talos Principle 2, which was announced back in November 2020.

Summer Game Fest 2021 schedule

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest took place for the first time in 2020. The event returned in 2021 with multiple associated events.

The entire Summer Game Fest 2021 event is as follows:

June 10th, 2021

Kickoff Live

Time: 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EST / 11:30 PM IST

Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,

June 11th, 2021

Netflix Geeked Weekend

Time: 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST / 9:30 PM IST

Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,

Koch Primetime

Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / 12:30 AM IST (12th June

Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,

Things like this don’t happen every day...



June 12th, 2021

Ubisoft Forward

Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / 12:30 AM IST (13th June)

Where to watch: Ubisoft YouTube Channel, The Games Award YouTube Channel,

Devolver Digital

Time: 1:30 PM PDT / 4:30 PM EST / 2 AM IST (13th June)

Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,

June 13th, 2021

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Time: 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EST / 10:30 PM IST

Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel

Games, Games, Games 🗣️

World Premieres 🎬

New titles on @XboxGamePass ⏫



Square Enix Presents Summer 2021

Time: 12:15 PM PDT / 3:15 PM EST / 12:45 PM IST (14th June)

Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel.

Back 4 Blood Showcase

Time: 2 PM PDT / 5 PM EST / 2:30 AM IST (14th June)

Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,

June 16th, 2021

Stream Next Fest

Time: 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EST / 10:30 PM IST

Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel,

June 23rd, 2021

Sonic Symphony Orchestra

Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / 12:30 AM IST (24rd June)

Where to watch: The Games Award YouTube Channel

Performance Announcement!



On June 10th, #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live! will feature a special orchestra performance from the Sonic Symphony, celebrating 30 years of @sonic_hedgehog



July 22nd, 2021

EA Play Live

Time: TBA

Where to Watch: Electronic Arts YouTube

