E3 2021 schedule unveiled: When and where to watch the events

After skipping its 2020 edition, E3 is back as a digital event (E3 2021) this year. The event will take place from 12th June 2021 to 15th June 2021.
Multiple studios have already unveiled their showcases for the event, with more announcements expected in the coming days.
Each of the showcases will be streamed on the studios' respective YouTube channels as well as on e3expo.com.
E3 2021 schedule
Here are the day-wise events for E3 2021:
12th June 2021
Ubisoft Forward
- Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / (13th June) 12:30 AM IST
- Where to watch: Ubisoft YouTube Channel, e3expo.com
Untitled Greabox Entertainment event
- Time: TBA
- Where to watch: Gearbox Entertainment YouTube Channel, e3expo.com
13th June 2021
Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase
- Time: 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EST / 10:30 PM IST
- Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel, e3expo.com
Square Enix Presents Summer 2021
- Time: 12:15 PM PDT / 3:15 PM EST / (14th June) 12:45 PM IST
- Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel, e3expo.com
Untitled WB Games event
- Time: TBA
- Where to watch: WB Games YouTube Channel, e3expo.com
PC Gaming Show
- Time: TBA
- Where to watch: PC Gamer YouTube Channel, e3expo.com
14th June 2021
Untitled Take-Two Interactive event
Untitled Capcom event
15th June 2021
Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse
- Time: 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 9:30 PM IST
- Where to watch: Nintendo YouTube Channel, e3expo.com
Untitled Bandai Namco event
- Time: TBA
- Where to watch: Bandai Namco YouTube Channel, e3expo.com
E3 2021 Fan Registration
The fan registration for E3 2021 has begun. Like the media and exhibitors, fans need to be registered in order to access E3's web portal and app during the events.
Fans can head over to e3expo.com/2021-fan-21x# to register for E3 2021.