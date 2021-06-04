Create
E3 2021 schedule unveiled: When and where to watch the events

The schedule for E3 2021 has been unveiled (Image via E3 Expo)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago

After skipping its 2020 edition, E3 is back as a digital event (E3 2021) this year. The event will take place from 12th June 2021 to 15th June 2021.

Multiple studios have already unveiled their showcases for the event, with more announcements expected in the coming days.

Each of the showcases will be streamed on the studios' respective YouTube channels as well as on e3expo.com.

E3 2021 schedule

Here are the day-wise events for E3 2021:

12th June 2021

Ubisoft Forward

  • Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / (13th June) 12:30 AM IST
  • Where to watch: Ubisoft YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

Untitled Greabox Entertainment event

13th June 2021

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Square Enix Presents Summer 2021

  • Time: 12:15 PM PDT / 3:15 PM EST / (14th June) 12:45 PM IST
  • Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

Untitled WB Games event

PC Gaming Show

14th June 2021

Untitled Take-Two Interactive event

  • Time: TBA
  • Where to watch: Rockstar and 2k YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

Untitled Capcom event

  • Time: TBA
  • Where to watch: YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

15th June 2021

Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse

Untitled Bandai Namco event

E3 2021 Fan Registration

The fan registration for E3 2021 has begun. Like the media and exhibitors, fans need to be registered in order to access E3's web portal and app during the events.

Fans can head over to e3expo.com/2021-fan-21x# to register for E3 2021.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
