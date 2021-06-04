E3 2021 schedule unveiled: When and where to watch the events

After skipping its 2020 edition, E3 is back as a digital event (E3 2021) this year. The event will take place from 12th June 2021 to 15th June 2021.

Multiple studios have already unveiled their showcases for the event, with more announcements expected in the coming days.

Each of the showcases will be streamed on the studios' respective YouTube channels as well as on e3expo.com.

E3 2021 schedule

Here are the day-wise events for E3 2021:

12th June 2021

Ubisoft Forward

Time: 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EST / (13th June) 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch: Ubisoft YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

Untitled Greabox Entertainment event

Time: TBA

Where to watch: Gearbox Entertainment YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

13th June 2021

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Time: 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EST / 10:30 PM IST

Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

Games, Games, Games 🗣️

World Premieres 🎬

New titles on @XboxGamePass ⏫



Save the date for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: https://t.co/ezcMtO6JM6 | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/WHVbgZl5Fo — Xbox (@Xbox) May 26, 2021

Square Enix Presents Summer 2021

Time: 12:15 PM PDT / 3:15 PM EST / (14th June) 12:45 PM IST

Where to watch: Xbox YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

Untitled WB Games event

PC Gaming Show

14th June 2021

Untitled Take-Two Interactive event

Time: TBA

Where to watch: Rockstar and 2k YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

Untitled Capcom event

Time: TBA

Where to watch: YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

15th June 2021

Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse

Time: 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 9:30 PM IST

Where to watch: Nintendo YouTube Channel, e3expo.com

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!



Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

Untitled Bandai Namco event

E3 2021 Fan Registration

The fan registration for E3 2021 has begun. Like the media and exhibitors, fans need to be registered in order to access E3's web portal and app during the events.

Fans can head over to e3expo.com/2021-fan-21x# to register for E3 2021.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh