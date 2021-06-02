Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse E3 2021 announced for June 15th, 2021

After much speculation, Nintendo has officially announced Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse for E3 2021.

Nintendo always had a niche fanbase, which has exploded into mainstream popularity due to the massive success of the Nintendo Switch. With the last Nintendo Direct back in February 2021, Nintendo mostly talked about the games releasing in the first half of the year, with the exceptions of the Splatoon 3 announcement and the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releasing on July 16th for the Nintendo Switch.

Fans were speculating about a possible Nintendo Direct later in the year, which was recently confirmed by Nintendo to be on June 15th, 2021.

Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse E3 2021 scheduled for June 15th, 2021

Nintendo officially announced the Nintendo Direct following a Nintendo Treehouse presentation on June 15th. The event will take place from 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 9:30 PM IST and will be about 40 minutes long, followed by a 3 hour long treehouse presentation.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!



Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

Tune in for roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on software—mostly releasing in 2021—for the Nintendo Switch™ system.

Stick around after the Nintendo Direct presentation for roughly 3 hours of deep dives into select games with those who know them best, as Nintendo of America’s Treehouse staff and guests stream live gameplay and commentary. See you then!

Fans are beyond excited to see what’s next for the Nintendo franchise.

What to Expect from Nintendo Direct E3 2021

Nintendo Direct E3 2021 was recently announced for June 15th. With the promise of roughly 40 minutes of information focused on software, mostly released in 2021, speculation is running high.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!



Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

Perhaps the biggest game that fans hope to hear about is the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, which was teased briefly during the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD reveal. Other than that, possibly a new update on announced games like Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3, both of which were announced in 2017, is expected. A proper gameplay reveal of Pokemon: Legends Arceus is also expected.

Alongside new games, remakes or remasters of older games might be announced in Nintendo E3 2021. One thing is for certain, Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse E3 2021 are going to be events to look out for.

Edited by Gautham Balaji