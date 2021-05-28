Pokemon Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl release date and what to expect

On May 26th, Pokémon Company International and Nintendo announced new and exciting details for the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus games, as well as new updates for Pokemon HOME.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will launch on November 19th, 2021, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch on January 28th, 2022. All three games will be exclusively available on Nintendo Switch systems. There is a chance that this might also be featured in E3 2021.

Pokemon Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl release date and expectations

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are a dependable revamp of Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version, which were delivered on the Nintendo DS framework in 2006.

Regardless of whether or not players have previously investigated in the Sinnoh region previously, they can anticipate this extraordinary experience renewed on Nintendo Switch. The first story has been dependably imitated, and different game capacities have been brightly revived. Trainers can expect an experience through the Sinnoh area that feels both nostalgic and new.

The Pokémon highlighted in the recently delivered bundle plans of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokémon Shining Pearl are the Legendary Pokémons Dialga and Palkia. Trainers will want to find the secretive association between Dialga or Palkia and the Sinnoh region during their experiences.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mount Coronet towering over a bygone Sinnoh region (Image via Nintendo.com)

Pokémon HOME

In a new update, users will be introduced to the Catch Calendar. This feature enables users to view their Pokémon by order of the dates on which they caught them. Trainers can use this feature to relive memories from their adventures, such as the day they first caught a certain Pokémon or the day of an event, or other occasion when they received a Pokémon as a gift.

This update also introduces the ability to view Pokémon registered to the Pokédex in Pokémon HOME from different visual angles, such as above or behind. Trainers can try this out to get a better look at their Pokémon.