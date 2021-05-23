Top 5 most powerful Pokemon as of 2021

Every Pokemon trainer aspires to become the best. In the process, gamers often express their desire to capture some of the most powerful Pokemon in the universe.

With hundreds of these beasts running around, it is challenging to determine which Pokemon can be classified as the strongest. There are many factors to take into account for such an analysis. Trainers often engage in fierce debates about their opinions on the strongest Pokemon.

With that in mind, this article dives into the top five strongest Pokemon of all time.

Some of the most potent Pokemon in the universe

#5 Giratina

The Dragon and Ghost-type Pokemon forms the Creation Trio along with Dialga and Palkia. This Pokemon was first introduced in Generation IV. Giratina has two forms, the Altered form and the original form.

Giratian represents anti-matter, and both the forms have a Base Stat Total of 680. The altered form of Giratina scores 120 in defense and 100 in attack. Giratina's base form has an attack of 120 with a defense of 100.

Both the forms are resistant to Poison-type, Bug-type, Fire-type, Water-type, Grass-type, and Electric-type Pokemon.

The Legendary Pokemon forms are weak to Ghost-type, Dragon-type, Ice-type, Dark-type, and Fairy-type Pokemon.

#4 Black Kyurem

Kyurem is a dual Dragon and Ice-type Pokemon introduced in Generation V. Although Kyurem does not evolve into another Pokemon, it can change its form into Black and White Kyurem.

Using DNA Splicers on Kyurem and Reshiram and Zekrom will form White Kyurem and Black Kyurem, respectively.

Kyurem has a Base Stat Total of 660 while the Black and White Kyurem has 700.

Black Kyurem is highly aggressive and has a 170 attack with 120 in special attack. It has a defense of 100 and an HP of 125.

The Black Kyurem is resistant to Water-type, Grass-type, and Electric-type attacks. It is vulnerable to Fighting-type, Rock-type, Steel-type, Dragon-type, and Fairy-type Pokemon.

#3 Mewtwo Y

Legendary Psychic-type Pokemon Mewtwo was introduced in Generation I. For a long time, it was known that Mewtwo could not evolve into any other form.

It was revealed in Generation VI that Mewtwo could evolve into two mega forms - Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y Mega Stone.

Out of the three forms, the Mega Y form of Mewtwo is the strongest. Mega Mewtwo Y has a Base Stat Total of 780 with a Special Attack of a whopping 194.

The defense of Mega Mewtwo Y is a bit low. It has an average defense of 70 while it goes up to 120 during a unique defense. The Pokemon is extremely agile and has a maximum speed of 140.

It is resistant to Psychic-type and Fighting-type Pokemon. Mega Mewtwo Y is vulnerable to Bug-type, Ghost-type, and Dark-type attacks.

#2 Mega Rayqueza

The Dragon and Flying-type legendary Pokemon was introduced in Generation III and Mega Evolve into Mega Rayqueza. Along with Kyogre and Groudon, Rayqueza forms the Super Ancient Trio.

Mega Rayqueza has a Base Stat Total of 780 with a special attack of 180. The Pokemon ranks well in defensive abilities as well. Mega Rayqueza is known to fly swiftly and has a top speed of 115.

The Pokemon is resistant to Fighting-type, Bug-type, Fire-type, Water-type, and Grass-type attacks. Mega Rayqueza is weak to Rock-type, Ice-type, Dragon-type, and Fairy-type attacks.

#1 Arceus

The mythical Pokemon was first introduced in Generation IV. It is believed that Arceus is the creator of the Pokemon universe. Trainers believe that the Lake Trio and the Creation Trio have been created by Arceus as well.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon's most radical departure from the franchise in years: Pokemon Legends: Arceus! https://t.co/ovooXm4Wjz pic.twitter.com/N96j1xiDDK — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 23, 2021

Arceus has a Base Stat of 720 with an equal score of 120 across all parameters. The God of Creation is probably the most fantastic Pokemon one can ever come across.

Arceus is only vulnerable to the Fighting-type Pokemon and is immune to Ghost-type attacks.

