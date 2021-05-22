Will The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2 be featured at E3 2021?

The Nintendo-owned Monolith developed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (BOTW) is one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch fans as E3 2021 approaches.

As the company announced its involvement in the event, fans globally have been riddled with a single question: Will The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 be released in 2021?

Monolith has been well-known for its contribution to the gaming industry. Not only did it create The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but also various other games such as Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Splatoon 2, and the Xenoblade RPG series.

In recent news, the Nintendo Switch fandom took a fresh sigh of relief as the Japanese company underwent a massive ramp in production for Breath of the Wild 2.

Fans remain hopeful for an E3 2021 feature of BOTW 2

Following a cancelation last year, the E3 2021 is returning this year, and fans of The Zelda series await further news. Earlier this month, Monolith announced a massive expansion of its Kyoto Studio, posting as many as 40 job openings on its website.

The company even published six new roles for job openings, including 2D and 3D animators.

Even though most job listings were kept unspecified, six were explicitly marked for “The Legend of Zelda series,” which in all probability is for the Breath of the Wild 2 project, as E3 2021 is set to happen.

Since the announcement in E3 2019, fans of The Legend of Zelda series have been left without any news. It was only known that the game was coming to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo also released a new preview trailer for the game featuring Link and Zelda facing a new dangerous enemy.

Eiji Aonuma, the producer of the game, previously stated:

“The new Breath of the Wild, or the sequel to it, is not necessarily going to be related to Majora’s mask or inspired by it. What we showed you currently is a little darker.

In a recent direct interview, Aonuma provided some much-needed news regarding the development of BOTW 2. However, for fans, it comes as rather bad news ahead of the E3 2021:

“Regarding the sequel, to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates.”

As time passes, a feature of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at E3 2021 seems all the more impossible. But fans remain hopeful as the global expo nears by the day.