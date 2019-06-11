×
E3 2019: Breath of the Wild 2 announced, more Zelda information revealed on Nintendo's E3 Direct

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
6   //    11 Jun 2019, 23:43 IST

Image result for link's awakening

Nintendo has finally dropped a trailer for the remake of Link's Awakening. The original game was released 26 years ago on the Gameboy and Gameboy Color. I was initially under the assumption that the Link's Awakening remake would be like Ocarina of Time or the new Breath of the Wild.

But it looks like the spirit of the old game and the design will be retained. It is also surprisingly cute! The Link's Awakening remake for the Switch will be releasing on 20 September 2019. Like the original game, the game features an adventure along with puzzles and little Easter Eggs from other Nintendo games.


Nintendo also teased some information on Breath of the Wild. The wildly successful Legend of Zelda title already has two DLCs and many were speculating the teaser was for another DLC.

But Nintendo surprised us and officially announced that a whole new game is in development! That's right, a Breath of the Wild 2 is happening. We just don't know when it will release.



Finally, a third trailer for a Legend of Zelda themed game was also shown. Cadence of Hyrule was announced a few months ago. It is a crossover with the roguelike rhythm game Crypt of the NecroDancer. In Crypt of the NecroDancer, your moves against enemies were much more effective when you synchronized them with the beat rhythm.

Cadence of Hyrule will feature similar roguelike gameplay and also both Link and Zelda as playable characters. Cadence of Hyrule releases sooner than the other two games, which will be on 13 June 2019.

If you are a fan of the Legend of Zelda series, this is all really exciting news for you. Link's Awakening is one of the best Legend of Zelda games released and it's up there along with Majora's Mask and Ocarina of Time.

Tags:
Nintendo Switch E3 2019
Fetching more content...
