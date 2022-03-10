×
Overwatch 2 PvP beta is finally announced for April, with new heroes maps and more hitting the shooter soon

Blizzard has announced the PVP beta test for their upcoming game (Image via Blizzard)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 10, 2022 11:46 PM IST
Feature

Out of nowhere, Blizzard is back with Overwatch 2, and the publisher has revealed some significant information that will interest a lot of players. The upcoming sequel has been announced for a long time but has suffered a series of delays.

While fans debated if Overwatch will ever get a successor, the official news indicates that it's very much so. While the announcements for the game had been made earlier, Blizzard is now looking for testers for the game.

Overwatch 2 will be the direct successor to Overwatch, which has truly remodeled the hero-shooter genre. The genre has truly evolved since its inception, and Blizzard's product has played a significant role in it.

Fans will be happier now as they will be getting a sequel and can play it very soon.

Blizzard announces beta testing for Overwatch 2

It has been a long time since Overwatch 2 was announced. However, the old news set has materialized with Blizzard's announcement earlier in the evening.

#Overwatch2 PVP Beta is coming soon.🎮 OW2 PVP Beta begins late April🍁 New heroes, maps, and modes✋ Beta Sign Up blizz.ly/OW2Beta💯 It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update https://t.co/OFg0DAqJQR

Via the official Twitter handle, the developers have announced that Overwatch 2's PVP beta phase will begin soon. They have also given out the steps by which players will register themselves to be a part of the beta testing. Players can go here to get themselves registered.

Additionally, there is more exciting news for all the fans. The heroes of Overwatch have created a cult following in the gaming community. As per the official news, there will be new heroes and maps in the sequel, and they'll be present in the beta phase.

A new hero named Sojourn will be starting his Overwatch journey with the beta phase. There will also be four new maps available to all the players. Everyone's favorite 5v5 mode, which is essentially a staple of the game, will naturally be present.

We look forward to building a new era of Overwatch 2 together ✨ https://t.co/CadWUwlIxh

Curiously enough, there's a new mode called 'push,' and not much is known about it. Developers have also mentioned a new ping system.

Additionally, some existing heroes like Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra will be changing. The PVP beta kickoffs in late April and players should be quick to sign up for all the upcoming things. The PVP beta will likely have limited access to ensure a smooth server experience.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
