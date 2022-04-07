Overwatch 2: Junker Queen's abilities leaked by reliable sources

After suffering a lot of delays, Overwatch 2 beta is finally arriving on April 26, 2022. Fans of Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch are ardently looking forward to the release of the hero-shooter game.

With the date of release approaching closer with every passing day, a recent leak has surfaced online that reveals the kit of the hero, Junker Queen. Former Overwatch League coach, Félix “Féfé” Münch, uploaded the detailed abilities of the rumored Overwatch 2 hero, Junker Queen.

What possible abilities can Junker Queen possess in the upcoming Overwatch 2?

Way back when the Junkertown map was unveiled in Overwatch, Junker Queen has been a suspected hero ever since. However, she was never really released in the game. Now that Overwatch 2 is all set to arrive soon, players cannot help but wonder if the hero will arrive and what sort of abilities and weapons she will possess.

As uploaded by Féfé and translated by Reddit user “Stuck-In-Orbit,” here are the rumored weapons and abilities of the upcoming hero:

Primary weapon

Scattergun (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

The primary weapon of Junker Queen is a Scattergun. The gun belongs to the shotgun category. While not much is known about the statistics of the weapon, it somehow resembles Scout’s weapon in Team Fortress 2.

Melee weapon

Melee weapon (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

The melee weapon that resembles a sword has a bleeding effect that deals damage over time. It also has a boomerang function that allows it to return to the Junker Queen after hitting its mark.

First Ability – Battle Cry or Rallying Cry

Battle Cry (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

This ability helps her restore HP to her allies as well as herself. While she gets a boost of 200 HP, her allies get 100 HP each. The speed of the character is also increased by 30%. However, it is not known whether her allies get the same boost as well.

Second Ability – Carnage

Carnage (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

This ability in the hero-shooter game deals bleeding damage to her enemies located in front of her. The damage is dealt over a certain span of time. The exact amount of damage inflicted has not yet been revealed.

Passive ability – Adrenaline Shot

Adrenaline Shot (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

This ability can heal the damage that has been caused by the bleeding effect. The leak also reveals that damage caused due to fire (Ashe’s Dynamite) or poison (Widowmaker’s Venom Mine) can also be healed by Junker Queen.

Ultimate Ability – Rampage

Rampage (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

The Rampage ability allows Junker Queen to cause an anti-healing effect on her enemies. While using the Ultimate ability to throw her enemies off-guard, she can heal herself using her passive ability.

Féfé is of the opinion that Junker Queen belongs to the Tank class in Overwatch 2. He also stated that he is not the original source of the leak but has received his information from reliable sources.

Disclaimer: Players are advised to take this leak with a grain of salt as the ability and weapons of the Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 might not be exactly as mentioned in the article.

