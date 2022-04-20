×
All Overwatch 2 beta system requirements

Overwatch 2&#039;s beta kicks off in a few days (Images via Overwatch 2 beta)
Abhishek Mallick
Modified Apr 20, 2022 12:18 PM IST
With the Overwatch 2 beta kicking off in a few days, fans are pretty curious about the system requirements it will demand. As the sequel has an upgraded engine compared, it’s vital to remember that the upcoming title will require a more powerful rig to run optimally.

Since its release in 2016, Overwatch has not aged all that well, and players were quite frustrated with the game’s current state and how the developers were not doing much in reviving the game.

Overwatch 2 forms a fresh start, and fans seem to be looking forward to what the title will offer once it officially drops.

However, before the launch, Blizzard Entertainment will run a few PC-only beta tests to help iron out some of the game’s rough edges before it finally ships. With the beta period starting in just a week, it’s important to look at the system requirements that the Overwatch 2 beta will demand to run.

What are the system requirements for Overwatch 2 beta?

Listed below are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Overwatch 2 beta:

The minimum system requirements for Overwatch 2

  • Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650
  • Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series
  • Memory: 6 GB RAM
  • Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space
  • Internet: Broadband Internet connection
  • Media: None for the recommended digital installation
  • Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

The recommended system requirements for Overwatch 2

  • Operating System: WinWindows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5
  • Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space
  • Internet: Broadband Internet connection
  • Media: None for the recommended digital installation
  • Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

It’s important to note that players should update their drivers before opting for the beta test. It often boosts performance and runs the game significantly smoother even if their rig is not up to the recommended standards.

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta kicks off on April 26. It will have closed testing, so users who wish to participate in it will be required to sign up for the beta through the Overwatch website.

