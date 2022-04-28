Is Overwatch 2 PvP beta PC exclusive? Possible future testing on console, features, and more

After several periods of delay, Overwatch 2 will be available to some degree to all gamers worldwide. Starting April 26, the game's PvP beta began as selected candidates have been able to join from all across the globe.

There are different ways to access the beta, and as exciting as it is, it's a limited process. While the beta is available to PC players, console owners will have to stay restricted. However, they shouldn't lose hope as things could change in the future.

Overwatch 2 will be the next chapter of the popular hero-shooter that revolutionized the genre. Fans have eagerly awaited the sequel, confirmed nearly four years ago.

Delayed development and other troubles have resulted in several delays. However, gamers can now expect the next title to be released as the first PvP testing has started.

Overwatch 2 PvP beta is restricted to PCs for the time being

Earlier in March, Blizzard announced their plans to hold a beta testing phase. As per their plans, players will be able to test PvP capabilities. There are different maps, 5v5 game modes, and a new hero in the form of Sojourn.

However, there's a bit of sadness for the console players as the Overwatch 2 PvP beta will only be taking place on PC.

The Beta Bash is NOW LIVEOW Content Creator 5v5 #Overwatch2 PVP GameplayShoutcasted MatchesDev InterviewsOW2 Beta Twitch Drops

As of April 26, Blizzard has kicked off beta testing in a celebratory manner, with over 200 streamers being roped in for the event. Players can watch the streams on Twitch along with playing the game themselves.

They can also get beta access from drops if they're lucky enough. However, console players shouldn't be very unhappy as it's pretty likely that the game will be available on consoles.

There is a high chance of future testing periods happening, and as per Blizzard's FAQ, intentions are clear. While the first beta will be limited to PCs, the developers plan to bring future tests to the console.

What can players expect from future Overwatch 2 tests?

The current test brings the revamped 5 v 5 modes, which have significantly changed from the previous edition. In addition, there are different maps in which players will be able to test the work that Blizzard has done so far.

However, the game is all about its heroes, and the Overwatch 2 PvP beta has brought a brand new one in the form of Sojourn. Existing ones like Orisa and Doomfist have been reworked, and there are more of them in the game.

Future tests will likely see more heroes and modes. It's unclear as to what exactly could be added. What remains unknown are the dates of when future tests and how Blizzard will structure them.

For the time being, console players can watch streamers streaming the PvP beta live on Twitch. The 200 enrolled streamers for the program include major ones like Pokimane. Additionally, console players are advised to follow all the official channels for timely information.

