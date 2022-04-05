Overwatch Anniversary Remix release date, time, skin updates, and more revealed

Every year, Blizzard Entertainment celebrates the anniversary of Overwatch by introducing different types of skins and cosmetics for the players to enjoy. The approach to this year's event will be a bit different where it will be held in three different phases instead of one.

A different approach was selected so that the developers can focus more on the sequel that will be released in the upcoming months. The first phase of the Anniversary Remix event will start on April 5, 2022 at 6:00 pm BST UK time, 10:30 pm IST, and 10 am PDT.

All details related to Overwatch Anniversary Remix Event 2022

Volume 1 Release date and time

Since Blizzard Entertainment's main focus is Overwatch 2 at present, the Anniversary Event of the 6v6 team-based action game will have a slightly different approach. Traditionally, all the Anniversary Events were celebrated in a single phase, but the Remix event will be celebrated in three volumes.

The first volume will start worldwide on April 5, 2022, with the local timings being different due to different time zones. It will have an end date of April 25, 2022. The timings are 6:00 pm BST UK time, 10:30 pm IST, 2:00 am JST, 1:00 pm EDT, and 10:00 am PDT.

Since the main focus is on the upcoming sequel at the moment, remixed versions of the Archives and Summer Games will be brought in instead.

What new content will be introduced in the Anniversary Remix event?

Multiple volumes and phases of the Anniversary Remix event will introduce a new set of variants in place of the normal event schedule. All skins and cosmetics obtained, along with all previously earned skins, sprays, and player icons, will be transferred to Overwatch 2 once it gets released.

The Anniversary Remix event will also mark the return of some fan-favorite brawls like Archives Missions, Lucio Ball, and Mei’s Snowball Challenge for the players to enjoy.

Since the Anniversary Remix event is the first of its kind, players will be allowed to unlock classic skins alongside the remixed versions of Legendary skins. They will also be able to unlock some mini-event skins after completing certain challenges.

Which skins and game modes will be included in Volume 1 of Anniversary Remix event?

Volume 1 will start off with 'Seasonal Brawls' where players will be able to enjoy a new seasonal brawl each day in the arcade mode. It starts with Junkenstein's Revenge, which will be available with Halloween Terror on April 6. This will be followed by The Overwatch Archives' PvE on April 10. Other game modes will be decided as the days go by.

Players will have the option to unlock any previous skin from past events. Apart from this, they will also be able to access remixed versions of some of the most-used skins in the game. For each of the three volumes, a total of six old skins will be enhanced. Here are the names of the six enhanced skins:

Demon Genji

Evermore Reaper

Mage Mercy

Steelhardt Reinhardt

White Cat

Zealot Zenyatta

Players will also have the chance to unlock some of the most popular Overwatch skins like Bastet Ana, Combat Medic Baptiste, and Nano D.Va. Throughout the event, the ICYMI weekly challenges will return, which will allow them to do the same if players missed the first time around.

