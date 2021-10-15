How to unlock the Overwatch Halloween Terror challenge skins

Every year, Overwatch hosts a Halloween event, and this year, it's known as Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021. Within the event, there are skins to earn, which is always one of the most anticipated aspects of Overwatch holidays.
Unlocking the Overwatch Halloween Terror challenge skins
During the Overwatch Halloween Terror event, there will be three skins, all at an Epic rarity that can be unlocked. They are separate from the other skins in the event and will be limited, so players will want to stay vigilant during Halloween Terror 2021.
In order to get each skin, they will need to complete weekly challenges that pertain to Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021. Each week will feature one hero skin, such as Genji, that players can earn.
The catch is that they will only have that one week to earn the skin before the next week starts. There are three Overwatch Halloween Terror event weeks in total which feature Genji, Roadhog, and Zarya.
Challenges for each week during the Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event
Each week, a new Halloween skin will be featured that can be earned for free by completing challenges. Week 1 of the event starts with Genji sporting a skeleton theme on a black background. Below, each event and its rewards will be listed in full.
Week 1 of Overwatch Halloween Terror - Skeleton Genji
The color scheme for this skin is orange and black, with a spray paint skeleton placed on Genji.
- Skeleton Icon: 9 games played
- Skeleton Spray: 18 games played
- Skeleton Genji Skin: 27 games played
Week 2 of Overwatch Halloween Terror - Einherjar Zarya
This skin is viking themed, as per the name, and is meant to display the dead on their way to Valhalla. For this color scheme, Zarya has mostly black textures with some runes.
- Einherjar Icon: 9 games played
- Einherjar Spray: 18 games played
- Einherjar Zarya Skin: 27 games played
Week 3 of Overwatch Halloween Terror - Roadhog
The final skin that is tied to the weekly challenges is Roadhog's, which is based on a clown theme.
- Clown Icon: 9 games played
- Clown Spray: 18 games played
- Clown Roadhog Skin: 27 games played
It's important to note that a win will count as two games played, so the process can be sped up in the Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event.