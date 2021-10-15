How to unlock the Overwatch Halloween Terror challenge skins

Every year, Overwatch hosts a Halloween event, and this year, it's known as Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021. Within the event, there are skins to earn, which is always one of the most anticipated aspects of Overwatch holidays.

Unlocking the Overwatch Halloween Terror challenge skins

players can acquire Halloween themed skins in Overwatch (image via Blizzard)

During the Overwatch Halloween Terror event, there will be three skins, all at an Epic rarity that can be unlocked. They are separate from the other skins in the event and will be limited, so players will want to stay vigilant during Halloween Terror 2021.

In order to get each skin, they will need to complete weekly challenges that pertain to Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021. Each week will feature one hero skin, such as Genji, that players can earn.

The catch is that they will only have that one week to earn the skin before the next week starts. There are three Overwatch Halloween Terror event weeks in total which feature Genji, Roadhog, and Zarya.

Challenges for each week during the Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event

Each week, a new Halloween skin will be featured that can be earned for free by completing challenges. Week 1 of the event starts with Genji sporting a skeleton theme on a black background. Below, each event and its rewards will be listed in full.

Week 1 of Overwatch Halloween Terror - Skeleton Genji

Genji is the first skin to unlock. (Image via Blizzard)

The color scheme for this skin is orange and black, with a spray paint skeleton placed on Genji.

Skeleton Icon: 9 games played

Skeleton Spray: 18 games played

Skeleton Genji Skin: 27 games played

Week 2 of Overwatch Halloween Terror - Einherjar Zarya

Zarya sports a viking theme this year. (Image via Blizzard)

This skin is viking themed, as per the name, and is meant to display the dead on their way to Valhalla. For this color scheme, Zarya has mostly black textures with some runes.

Einherjar Icon: 9 games played

Einherjar Spray: 18 games played

Einherjar Zarya Skin: 27 games played

Week 3 of Overwatch Halloween Terror - Roadhog

Roadhog rounds out the Halloween event. (Image via Blizzard)

The final skin that is tied to the weekly challenges is Roadhog's, which is based on a clown theme.

Clown Icon: 9 games played

Clown Spray: 18 games played

Clown Roadhog Skin: 27 games played

It's important to note that a win will count as two games played, so the process can be sped up in the Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event.

