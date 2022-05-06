When is Overwatch 2 going to be released?

Overwatch fans have been clamoring for the release date for its long-awaited sequel for quite a while now.

Despite the beta already being out, the actual finished product for Overwatch 2 hasn't looked like it will be dropping any time soon. The first game in the series was released all the way back in 2016, and the hero shooter is still very popular.

New information on the sequel, though, is slowly being released.

Overwatch sequel set to release some time next year

Unfortunately, it does not look like Overwatch 2 will release within the year. According to the third-quarter earnings call from Blizzard last year, the sequel to the famous shooter is set to release sometime in 2023.

Little is known as to why the release is being delayed. The prevailing theory is that the developers had to put production on hold during the pandemic, like most other game developing companies.

Although the sequel was announced way back in 2019, BlizzCon 2020 had to be canceled. BlizzCon 2021 was, fortunately, able to happen in a virtual setting.

This may come as a surprise to some gamers since the beta for the upcoming game is currently available. It may only have four new maps, but all other gameplay mechanics for the sequel are intact.

Sojourn is a new character that will debut in the game (Image via Blizzard)

Significant changes appear to be on the way with this sequel. Instead of the typical 6v6 format, it looks like the sequel will feature 5v5, almost like a MOBA.

The team compositions will have to be two healers, two DPS attackers, and one tank. This eliminates a tank from the previous title.

It looks like the sequel will also be switching up the way some characters play. Doomfist, for example, is now a tank with increased health instead of a DPS attacker.

Gamers will also be able to try out the Canadian Captain Sojourn whenever the game releases. It looks like she will have some excellent abilities, including a Disruptor Beam and a pretty powerful Railgun blast.

