Overwatch 2 Season 1: End date, new heroes, maps, skins, and more

Blizzard Entertainment is all set to kick off the highly anticipated Season 1 of Overwatch 2 on October 4, 2022. The early access launch of Overwatch 2 will see new content in the form of maps, new heroes and their skins, a brand new Battle Pass System, and a whole lot more.

For the first time in its history, Overwatch 2 will be incorporating a full seasonal model. Here’s a breakdown of all the important content additions coming up on October 4, 2022.

Everything you need to know about Season 1 of Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass

For the first time in Overwatch history, the upcoming Battle Pass system will enable players to progress through Season 1, collect Overwatch coins, and earn a ton of free as well as premium rewards. This includes new hero and weapon skins, sprays, emotes, and plenty of cool in-game accessories and items as well.

The Season 1 Battle Pass will be priced at 1000 Overwatch coins, which is equivalent to 10 USD. Users who purchase the premium Battle Pass will obtain the newly introduced Hero Kiriko right away instead of grinding to unlock her. Season 1 is expected to span from October 4, 2022 to December 6, 2022.

Three new Heroes arriving at launch

Images of the new heroes Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen respectively (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

The long-awaited Season 1 will also witness the introduction of three new heroes: Sojourn as a damage dealer, Junker Queen as the newest Tank, and Kiriko as the game's latest Support Hero.

New cosmetics, Mythic skins, and more

New Mythic skins will be introduced for Legendary players (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2’s Season 1 launch this week will introduce an assortment of cool in-game rewards, ranging from new sprays, unique player voice lines, and a host of other cool in-game accessories, including the likes of hero poses and souvenirs.

Furthermore, the biggest inclusion in the game's reward category will be the Mythic hero skins. Available for players above the legendary level, the Mythic skin will not only offer drastic alterations to selected Heroes, but will also provide players with a wide variety of customization options.

Here’s the complete list of items and accessories coming up on October 4 with the Season 1 update:

1 Mythic Skin

5 Legendary Skins

1 Epic Skin

3 Play of the Game Intros

4 Weapon Charms

3 Emotes

3 Souvenirs

6 Poses

6 Name Cards

30+ additional cosmetic rewards

Six new maps and a brand new game mode

Season 1 will kick off with the introduction of six new maps, along with a brand new Push Mode. The Push Mode was originally announced three years ago. Now, fans of the Overwatch franchise can finally get a taste of it.

The full list of maps arriving on October 4 in Overwatch 2 Season 1 is as follows:

Circuit Royal (Escort Mode)

Midtown (Hybrid Mode)

Rio De Jenerio (Hybrid Mode)

Colosseo (Push Mode)

New Queen Street (Push Mode)

Esperanca, Portugal (Push Mode)

