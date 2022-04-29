Overwatch 2 beta guide: 5 best heroes beginners should try out

With Overwatch 2’s beta rolling out, the game has suddenly intrigued many FPS lovers worldwide. Announced in 2019, Overwatch 2 is the most anticipated sequel to the original game.

The Overwatch franchise is already well-known in the Hero Shooter FPS genre. Excited fans and streamers experienced the game and gave a huge response in the affirmative. The game just crossed the maximum viewer count on Twitch for the first time in the history of the franchise.

With the game achieving tremendous success during Beta, many new players are hopping onto the game. However, mastering Overwatch’s game mechanism is not an easy task for a beginner.

Overwatch 2 has a similar playstyle and gaming mechanism to Overwatch. Both games are not just point-and-shoot like other FPS games. Every single character in the game has unique abilities. Depending on their playstyle, players can choose different Heroes to play the game.

5 easy Heroes to play in Overwatch 2 Beta

While playing for the first time, all the abilities and mechanisms in the game can be a bit overwhelming. For players who are wondering which Hero to use for Overwatch 2, here are the 5 easiest Heroes to play with.

1) Moira

Moira is by far the easiest Hero to play with in Overwatch 2. Her ability from Overwatch remains the same in the latest iinstallment

Moira is a support hero. Her ability to deal damage is comparatively lower than the others, but there is nothing very complicated about Moira that players need to master. The character charges her pool of healing using a Biotic Grasp, which enables her to heal her teammates from a short distance.

Her Biotic Orbs can damage enemies in the long-range. Her Fade ability gives a movement buff and makes her invulnerable. Other than this, she does not have a lot of mechanics. Players who are new to the game should use Moira without a doubt.

In Overwatch 2, all heroes have received a passive. Moira now has an automatic healing ability, which makes her easier to use.

2) Soldier 76

The DPS meta from Overwatch is still viable in Overwatch 2. With his pulse gun, Soldier 76 is the title's most powerful Damage Hero.

In the new installment, all the Damage Heroes in the game have received 10% movement buff. With his insane agility, Soldier 76 is now better than ever. Players who are new to the game can find Soldier 76 a useful choice. His Helix Rocket can be used to inflict burst damage, and Biotic Field gives him a healing ability.

Soldier 76 has a lower learning curve compared to others. For players who like no-nonsense gunfights and are new to the game, this hero would be very easy to use.

3) Mercy

Another Support Hero which is very easy to use for newcomers in Overwatch 2 is Mercy. Using her Valkyrie suit, this Support Hero works as a guardian angel towards her teammates.

Her healing ability is one of the best in the game. Mercy's learning curve is also easy.

She can fly across the map, using her Guardian Angel to heal her teammates. Her Caduceus Stuff can increase her allies’ health. She can also bring a teammate back from death using Resurrection.

Compared to other Heroes, Mercy's damage dealing ability is lower. With her Caduceus Balaster, she can deal damage to enemies, which is enough to keep them engaged for a little while, and give her enough space to get her job done.

Blizzard has done minimal rework to Mercy’s ability, but has increased her passive healing by 50%.

4) Bastion

While some of Bastion's abilities were changed by Blizzard, he is still viable and easy to use.

Bastion no longer possesses the self-healing ability. Self-repair is now being replaced by a new tactical and secondary fire that launches a bomb. This bomb will stick to enemy players and deal massive damage.

In Sentry mode, Bastion has now gained the ability to move. This will help new players to feel secure and will not involve them in major gunfights without any protection. The sentry mode has infinite ammunition at the moment, but with a bit of a cooldown.

However, the damage inflicted by the sentry gun has been nerfed a bit. His new ultimate is called Configuration: Artillery, which will allow Bastion to launch three artilleries into the sky. It will rain down on enemies and destroy them in seconds.

5) Winston

Winston was already a great choice for beginners in Overwatch. His learning curve was comparatively easier than the other Tank Heroes. After getting some rework in Overwatch 2, this space ape is better than ever.

Winston’s new alternate fire, Tesla Cannon, allows him to shoot a charged shot toward enemies.

Previously, Winston needed to get close to opposing players to inflict direct damage, but now he can shoot people from a distance while preparing for his ultimate. This will allow new players to maintain a distance and fight enemies.

His ultimate ability, Primal Rage, makes him a literal beast and buffs his health 40%. Due to the new 5v5 matchmaking rules, all tank Heroes now have more important roles. For the new players in the game, Winston will not only help them get accustomed to the title, but it will also be a massive support to teammates.

Blizzard has also made Winston’s barrier stronger than before. With the character's new look, he will be very easy to use for beginners.

