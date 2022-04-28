5 best Heroes in Overwatch 2 closed beta

The much-awaited closed beta stage of Overwatch 2 has finally been made available to its global playerbase as of April 27.

So far, a select set of streamers, players, and journalists have had the opportunity to experience the changes brought forward by Blizzard Entertainment. Additionally, players who missed out on the initial set of invites will be able to claim their access to the game's beta through Twitch drops.

Overwatch 2 will introduce brand new game modes while welcoming changes to the game's existing set of maps and Heroes. There are 33 Heroes in the game's closed beta that players can pick to engage in the various modes of matchmaking.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



OW Content Creator 5v5



Shoutcasted Matches

Dev Interviews

OW2 Beta Twitch Drops



twitch.tv/playoverwatch The Beta Bash is NOW LIVEOW Content Creator 5v5 #Overwatch2 PVP GameplayShoutcasted MatchesDev InterviewsOW2 Beta Twitch Drops The Beta Bash is NOW LIVE🆚 OW Content Creator 5v5🎮 #Overwatch2 PVP Gameplay📣 Shoutcasted Matches🎤 Dev Interviews 💜 OW2 Beta Twitch Drops👀 twitch.tv/playoverwatch https://t.co/8YXliMu9FR

Based on the experience of players and streamers, this article will highlight the five best Heroes in the Overwatch 2 closed beta. The Heroes listed below have been categorized concerning their abilities, adaptability in team-based situations, and efficacy in competitive play.

Overwatch 2: Top five Heroes in closed beta

5) Sojourn (DPS)

Primary weapon: Railgun

Railgun Ability 1: Power Slide

Power Slide Ability 2: Disruptor Shot

Disruptor Shot Ultimate Ability: Overclock

A Canadian Special Forces agent, Sojourn is the latest addition to the game's roster of Damage Heroes. Keeping up with her nature as a DPS, Sojourn bears a Railgun which can deal considerable damage to enemies in her path.

Overwatch 2, when compared to its predecessor, is built on increased movement speed. While all Damage Heroes have received a 10% buff in their movement speed, Sojourn is equipped with an additional "Power Slide" ability that grants her dynamic movement.

While we are yet to figure out her efficiency in competitive scenarios, Sojourn has been acclaimed throughout the Overwatch 2 alpha testing stage for her damage-dealing capabilities.

4) Soldier: 76 (DPS)

Primary weapon: Heavy Pulse Rifle

Heavy Pulse Rifle Ability 1: Helix Rockets

Helix Rockets Ability 2: Sprint

Sprint Ability 3: Biotic Field

Biotic Field Ultimate Ability: Tactical Visor

Heading into the latest edition of the game, Soldier: 76 is one of the most effective options for a Damage Hero. Soldier was one of the handful of Heroes who weren't subject to change during his transition to Overwatch 2.

One of Soldier's abilities allows the Hero to sprint, complimenting his 10% speed buff as a Damage Hero. Soldier is a perfect fit in the DPS category with added benefits like his high-damage Helix Rockets and healing capabilities like Biotic Field.

Additionally, Soldier: 76 has a relatively low learning curve, with the potential to be one of the most dangerous Heroes in the game. Soldier: 76 was an increasingly popular Hero in Overwatch, and it seems like he will continue to be one in its sequel as well.

3) Moira (Support)

Primary weapon: Biotic Grasp

Biotic Grasp Ability 1: Biotic Orb

Biotic Orb Ability 2: Fade

Fade Ultimate Ability: Coalescence

An Irish Support Hero, Moira has been a widespread presence in the Overwatch community. Heading into the closed beta, Moira remains unchanged. She retains all of her abilities, with the added Support passive of 15 HP regeneration per second after 1 second of not taking any damage.

While the absence of a tank does take away some of Moira's efficiency, she can still compete against the powered-up Damage Heroes. With the new passive that Support Heroes received, Moira's Fade ability is better than ever, allowing her to regain health at a minimal cost.

Moira can also be paired with some of the more agile Support or Damage Heroes to receive the best output, making her a menace to deal with in any situation. While the meta of Overwatch 2 is still unclear, players can enjoy a good matchup while engaging in combat as Moira.

2) Zarya (Tank)

Primary weapon: Particle Cannon

Particle Cannon Passive Ability: Energy

Energy Ability 1: Particle Barrier

Particle Barrier Ability 2: Projected Barrier

Projected Barrier Ultimate Ability: Graviton Surge

Zarya, the Russian Tank Hero, was renowned for being an absolute menace in Overwatch. Coming into the new installment, Zarya, similar to her Tank Hero counterparts, received a few added passives, including a 30% knockback reduction and 30% lower ultimate generation from damage and healing taken.

In addition to this, Zarya's base health and base shields have been increased by a fair amount, allowing her to sustain more damage while increasing her output. Another significant change to the Hero is the application of her bubbles. This will play a part in both of her main abilities.

The shared cooldown timer on Zarya's bubbles for her Particle Barrier and Projected Barrier abilities helps her combat enemies faster while still offering support to her teammates.

1) Lucio (Support)

Primary weapon: Sonic Amplifier

Sonic Amplifier Passive Ability: Wall Ride

Wall Ride Ability 1: Soundwave

Soundwave Ability 2: Crossfade

Crossfade Ability 3: Amp it Up

Amp it Up Ultimate Ability: Sound Barrier

Lucio, the Brazilian DJ, is on his way to becoming a player favorite in Overwatch 2 as well. Being a game that prioritizes movement, players can gain a lot more from their Hero-pick with Lucio as their choice for a Support.

Lucio can roam around the map unchecked with abilities that grant him high mobility while punishing his opposition's Damage Heroes. His ultimate receives a 12% cost reduction, the only change to the Hero's set of abilities.

While most of Lucio's toolkit remains unchanged, the shift like the game grants him the right opportunities to utilize his Crossfade and Amp it Up abilities. This, in turn, helps him regenerate his health at a faster rate while terrorizing his opponents.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar