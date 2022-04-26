How to get Overwatch 2 PvP beta access from Twitch stream drops

Overwatch 2, after several delays and postponements, is finally going to arrive, although in a limited manner. The entire game is yet to be released, but the PvP beta will commence on April 26.

It usually requires players to own the base game to test the beta, but they can also get a trial version for the testing phase. There are different ways to access it, one of them being from Twitch drops.

Blizzard has already prepared an official plan for the stream to showcase what it has planned for them. There are already high-profile streamers who will be part of this event. Watching these streams can be valuable, especially for those who missed out on getting an invite from registering on the website.

Players need to know the exact date and time of the streams to get a possible invite for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta.

Players can be rewarded with Overwatch 2 beta access upon watching streams

To get the rewards, players will need to ensure two critical things:

Know the date and time when they can be rewarded.

Ensure that their Twitch accounts are connected with Blizzard.net accounts to make them eligible for drops.

The applicable Twitch drop period will start on April 27 at 10:00 AM PT and end at 6:00 PM PT. Hence, players have an 8-hour window where they can be applicable for drops by watching Overwatch 2 streams.

Players will need to reportedly watch the streams for four hours or more to get a possible invite. They can spend it on one or multiple streamers. Viewers will need to ensure that they're observing the streamers that are part of the event.

Blizzard has given out the names of the streamers who will be part of the event, and watching any of their streams for a certain amount of time could give players access to the beta.

There are some big names whom Blizzard has roped in for the event. The names include the likes of Pokimane, Seagull, and more.

What can players expect from the Overwatch 2 PvP beta?

Overwatch has truly revolutionized the hero-shooter genre, and fans have been asking for a sequel for a long time. The original news of the game originated nearly four years back, and it was finally in April 2022 when a wider player base would be able to find out what's in the store.

It's expected that the Overwatch 2 PvP beta will continue on the lines of its iconic five v five modes, which will let players take on each other as teams. There will be different maps that players will be able to test.

As far as heroes are concerned, Overwatch 2 will get a new one in the form of Sojourn, a brand new hero. Aside from Sojourn, Orisa and Doomfist have been reworked and will also be present in the beta. It will remain to be seen which other heroes, including any new ones, are present in the beta.

Manual registrations are one alternative that players have to play during the beta period without checking stream drops. Those selected will be getting invites later today in their mail.

There is a chance that there will be more beta testing phases. The release date of Overwatch 2 hasn't been given out yet, but it is based on the current stage. It is unlikely to be very soon. Future beta testing could arrive with more game modes, maps, and heroes.

Disclaimer: Since things can change rapidly in a beta phase, players are requested to verify all the details independently. Blizzard can change the actual content and occurrences without any prior notice.

