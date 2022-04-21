Why Overwatch 2 should implement a Halo Infinite-style battle pass progression

Overwatch 2 is the upcoming sequel to 2016's title from Blizzard Entertainment. While the overall feel and structure remains the same, some subtle changes will be implemented to induce a new gameplay style.

As the game slowly approaches its release, a new type of Battle Pass progression is expected from it. Implementing a progression system similar to Halo Infinite's can be a welcome change in contrast to some popular multiplayer games like Valorant and Apex Legends.

In Halo Infinite, players have the option to complete the progression of the Battle Pass even after its expiry. This removes the additional pressure of logging into the game and playing it forcefully every day.

A Halo Infinite-style battle pass would be ideal for Overwatch 2

Halo Infinite offers a unique freedom to its players where they can take their sweet time to complete the progression of the Battle Pass, even after its expiry. Implementing a similar system in Blizzard's upcoming first-person shooter sequel will gladly be received by the community.

In reality, video games are meant to be fun and refreshing. This means that players should have the freedom to complete the challenges according to their own time and mood. Halo Infinite's Battle Pass manages to do that, keeping their players happy.

Recently, rumors spread that Overwatch 2 might implement a Halo Infinite-style battle pass. Players have expressed that they will be happy if such a change is brought into the game as it helps to avoid the fear of missing out.

Since its release, Overwatch has not followed the Battle Pass system. It always rewards its players with a Loot Box after every level up and during events. However, the old system does not guarantee any particular skin or cosmetics as a luck factor comes into play.

Zenofy @ZenofyMedia we are so close. overwatch 2. 901 days later. we are so close. overwatch 2. 901 days later. https://t.co/wsbcY8aS4p

If the Battle Pass system does come with an upcoming sequel, players will at least be aware of what rewards they will get upon their completion. Enacting the Halo Infinite style will be a cherry on top since it will give them the freedom to unlock the rewards in their own time.

Players' reactions to the possible Battle Pass system in Overwatch 2

Judging by the reaction from the community, it can be said that they are okay if Overwatch 2 follows a Battle Pass progression similar to Halo. However, the studio should retain the freshness of the game by bringing new content or changes every season.

Here's what some of the players said about the possible Battle Pass system:

A particular player named "Spicy_Boi_On_Campus" feels that the battle pass would guarantee rewards over lootboxes.

However, other parts of the community are skeptical about the results after the incorporation of the new Battle Pass system:

Another player feels that the current lootbox system is the most balanced form of rewarding the players in the game.

Until and unless an official announcement comes from the studio, it's difficult to guess how good the new Battle Pass system will be. All of these are rumors and need to be taken with a pinch of salt as they can be subject to change.

