Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Battle Pass will reportedly offer higher value cosmetics on Ultimate Rewards, and 1000CR for Premium purchase

Halo Infinite’s Season 2, called “Lone Wolves,” is on the horizon. Fans are pretty interested to find out the amount of additional content and gameplay changes that 343 Industries will look to introduce with it.

Over the last couple of months, the shooter has received lots of criticism from the fan base due to the lack of progression and how the Battle Pass system did not reward players much.

The in-game store was also something that users were upset about, and many Battle Pass owners felt that some of the more premium content in the game was purposely locked behind a steep paywall.

Fortunately, 343 Industries have much planned for Halo infinite’s Season 2 “Lone Wolves.” While they have not disclosed much information about what fans can look forward to in the coming months, data miner and community leaker InfiniteLeaks has provided lots of information about some changes reportedly making their way.

New Battle Pass improvements and battle royale-like game expected to make their way to Halo Infinite

InfiniteLeaks @leaks_infinite New Last Spartan Standing Gamemode Is Linked To Shotty Snipers Season 2 Event! #HaloInfinite New Last Spartan Standing Gamemode Is Linked To Shotty Snipers Season 2 Event! #HaloInfinite https://t.co/ReDafWMAbl

In a recent tweet, the handle went over some expected Battle Pass and progression updates and how the developer will look to improve the experience.

According to the community data miner, Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass and progression might see the upcoming updates in Season 2:

Season 2’s free track will have more customization content than Season 1’s

Players can earn 1000 CR in the S2 Premium Battle Pass

Weekly Challenges will see continued improvements,

Ultimate Rewards will be higher value cosmetics such as visors, coatings, and stances and no longer have emblems or backdrops throughout the season.

Changes to the season’s progress are not the only thing InfiniteLeaks talked about in their recent posts. The handle even hinted at a game mode called Last Spartan Standing, which, according to them, will be one of the first modes to hit the game with Lone Wolves.

The mode is one of many announced by 343 Industries in March 2022, when they first talked about the upcoming season. However, they did not provide much information about how the new mode will play out in Halo Infinite.

As per InfiniteLeaks, Last Spartan Standing will be 343’s take on the battle royale genre, where they will be mixing the playstyle of known BR titles and other shooters that reward gamers with better gear on each kill.

However, these are all rumors and speculations for now, and fans will need to wait a bit longer until the developers have more information regarding the upcoming season.

Edited by Ravi Iyer