Halo Infinite to reportedly introduce a new battle royale-like game mode called “Last Spartan Standing” soon

Halo Infinite has been receiving a lot of criticism from the community in recent months due to the lack of content and how 343 Industries aren’t exactly listening to community feedback on some of the prevalent issues in the shooter.

Even the latest announcement of the official Halo cookbook was not taken positively by the fan base, who are tired of waiting for new content to drop in the game.

Fortunately for fans, it seems that the live-service title will have a lot in store for them in the coming weeks, with a battle royale-like game mode making its debut very soon.

Last Spartan Standing might be Halo Infinite's own take on the battle royale genre

In a recent tweet, @Delta_Hub, who is notorious for accurate leaks and data mines, talked about how Halo Infinite will be getting a new mode that is currently termed “Last Spartan Standing.”

The data miner noticed that if players were to run the game in Offline mode, then the shooter would display a new feature dubbed BTB: Last Spartan Standing. Judging by the name itself, it seems to be a free-for-all game mode based on Big Team Battle and may be launched soon.

Halo Infinite Leaks & News @Delta_Hub You can see this in offline mode You can see this in offline mode

Last Spartan Standing was first announced by 343 Industries alongside Halo infinite’s Season 2 Lone Wolves back in March. While the release date was not exactly confirmed back then, the game mode seems to be visible in the custom games section when players are booting the game in Offline mode.

How it plays is not something that the developers have shed light on thus far. However, the community has been speculating that perhaps it’s going to be a cross-over between popular battle royale games and shooters of a different genre, where players will be able to upgrade their gear with each kill.

With the goal of being the “last player standing,” there are many ways that 343 Industries can go about implementing the mode in Halo Infinite.

This most likely won't be a full-fledged battle royale mode, as it was previously rumored that Certain Affinity is already in the process of making a much bigger battle royale-like mode. Codenamed Tanaka, this mode is scheduled to drop much later on in 2022.

As for, Last Spartan Standing, the mode is set to be one of the first to arrive with Season 2, Lone Wolves.

