"WTH does Halo have to do with cooking?": Fans are miffed with 343 Industries releasing a cookbook and not game content

Anything Halo seems to be doing now seems to be going against the fan. The sentiments against 343 Industries are down to the bare-bones nature of the multiplayer.
Players and fans have been asking for new game modes and fresh content. With Season Two still not in sight and the franchise releasing a new cookbook instead, fans aren't pleased.
The Halo franchise has looked to expand into more areas in recent times. There has been a TV adaptation under Paramount, which has divided the fanbase. The official cookbook was revealed on April 7, and it seems to have divided the fanbase as well.
Some players are unhappy with the areas 343 Industries is concentrating on. For others, there's confusion over the decision to release a cookbook.
Halo fans aren't happy with the franchise releasing an official cookbook
As soon as the official tweet about the cookbook came out, fans took to their social media accounts to express their feelings. One fan, who has reportedly read all the novels, asked how a cookbook fits in the universe.
One fan mocked 343 Industries while congratulating the author. The person claimed to be the first person to put out something fresh related to Halo since November.
It appears that the patience level of some fans is at the extreme with the work of 343 Industries.
The problem of cheaters in Halo Infinite has been a prevalent concern and shallow content. One player expressed how they have stopped playing due to the game becoming boring and filled with cheaters.
The unfinished nature of Infite also became a topic of discussion. One player enquired if the cookbook also hints at keeping things half-baked and then delivering them.
Halo games aren't traditionally games with food items like a few other names. One fan couldn't believe the price point of the new book.
Such has been the rage over the tweet that few users have explained explicitly that the developers didn't make the cookbook. This is one example of fans' rage from one area passing on to another. Much of the anger and frustration over the cookbook comes from problems with Infinite.
When the TV series was released, it was said that the franchise was targeting a broader universe. The cookbook helped professional players like Lucid understand what was meant by that.
The clear anger over the cookbook transpires due to the state of Infinite. One fan asked the developers to have some respect for its fanbase and that the merchandise shouldn't have been released when there's no content.
For some, the latest step seems like a shallow way to make money without bothering about the lore of the original games.
Some even went on to call the release an April Fool's Day moment.
Some are confused over what foods are related to the Halo universe. The only visible food items are the MRE packs. It all points to one direction claimed by certain fans - an extra way to make money.
There was a humorous dig at the cookbook and its content, which comes down to the reported lack of it in the game.
Halo isn't the first gaming franchise to release a cookbook. While it can be discussed if it has food items in its lore, several other video games have also released cookbooks. However, the recipes won't them aren't necessarily related to the games they are based on.
The bigger issue at play is the players' sentiments over the way 343 Industries has handled Infinite. Had the game progressed according to expectations, the release of the merchandise might have had a better reception.
