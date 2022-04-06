"WTH does Halo have to do with cooking?": Fans are miffed with 343 Industries releasing a cookbook and not game content

Anything Halo seems to be doing now seems to be going against the fan. The sentiments against 343 Industries are down to the bare-bones nature of the multiplayer.

Players and fans have been asking for new game modes and fresh content. With Season Two still not in sight and the franchise releasing a new cookbook instead, fans aren't pleased.

Halo @Halo



aka.ms/Halo_Cookbook Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions ! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August. Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August.🍕 aka.ms/Halo_Cookbook https://t.co/zslDek8ZuX

The Halo franchise has looked to expand into more areas in recent times. There has been a TV adaptation under Paramount, which has divided the fanbase. The official cookbook was revealed on April 7, and it seems to have divided the fanbase as well.

Some players are unhappy with the areas 343 Industries is concentrating on. For others, there's confusion over the decision to release a cookbook.

Halo fans aren't happy with the franchise releasing an official cookbook

As soon as the official tweet about the cookbook came out, fans took to their social media accounts to express their feelings. One fan, who has reportedly read all the novels, asked how a cookbook fits in the universe.

TheRealMrChief @JudeDude11 @Xbox @Halo @insighteditions I’ve read almost every single Halo novel…WTH does Halo have to do with cooking? @Xbox @Halo @insighteditions I’ve read almost every single Halo novel…WTH does Halo have to do with cooking?

One fan mocked 343 Industries while congratulating the author. The person claimed to be the first person to put out something fresh related to Halo since November.

TheShocker @The_ShockerX @PixelatedVicka @Halo @insighteditions Congrats. You’re the first person representing Halo to put out new content since November. @PixelatedVicka @Halo @insighteditions Congrats. You’re the first person representing Halo to put out new content since November.

It appears that the patience level of some fans is at the extreme with the work of 343 Industries.

The problem of cheaters in Halo Infinite has been a prevalent concern and shallow content. One player expressed how they have stopped playing due to the game becoming boring and filled with cheaters.

Twinwar @Twinwar @damiel_smith @Halo @insighteditions @PsychoFroggy I stopped playing the online about 3 months ago. Got really boring. Not to mention there were a lot of cheaters on MP. I Hope they've weeded them out by now. @damiel_smith @Halo @insighteditions @PsychoFroggy I stopped playing the online about 3 months ago. Got really boring. Not to mention there were a lot of cheaters on MP. I Hope they've weeded them out by now.

The unfinished nature of Infite also became a topic of discussion. One player enquired if the cookbook also hints at keeping things half-baked and then delivering them.

Skopin @Skopin830 @Halo



Or leaving out various ingredients that they would expect to be included? @insighteditions So do these recipes call for serving them half-baked and telling everyone you'll finish cooking them in a few months?Or leaving out various ingredients that they would expect to be included? @Halo @insighteditions So do these recipes call for serving them half-baked and telling everyone you'll finish cooking them in a few months? Or leaving out various ingredients that they would expect to be included?

Halo games aren't traditionally games with food items like a few other names. One fan couldn't believe the price point of the new book.

Such has been the rage over the tweet that few users have explained explicitly that the developers didn't make the cookbook. This is one example of fans' rage from one area passing on to another. Much of the anger and frustration over the cookbook comes from problems with Infinite.

Greg Wasdyke @Greg_WASD @Halo



The developers working on the game did not make this cook book @insighteditions attention Halo fansThe developers working on the game did not make this cook book @Halo @insighteditions attention Halo fansThe developers working on the game did not make this cook book

When the TV series was released, it was said that the franchise was targeting a broader universe. The cookbook helped professional players like Lucid understand what was meant by that.

The clear anger over the cookbook transpires due to the state of Infinite. One fan asked the developers to have some respect for its fanbase and that the merchandise shouldn't have been released when there's no content.

Jacob Bible @BibleJacob02 @Halo @insighteditions I know this is an entirely separate team but have some respect for your fanbase and mabye delay your merchandise until we get some information on new content @Halo @insighteditions I know this is an entirely separate team but have some respect for your fanbase and mabye delay your merchandise until we get some information on new content

For some, the latest step seems like a shallow way to make money without bothering about the lore of the original games.

Xavi Strife @Jav4i @Halo @insighteditions I don't mean to be a hater or cause any trouble but, what does this has to do with the actual Halo games or Lore? It feels like you use anything you can think of to get money from wherever you can because there is always someone buying anything as long as it says Halo on it. @Halo @insighteditions I don't mean to be a hater or cause any trouble but, what does this has to do with the actual Halo games or Lore? It feels like you use anything you can think of to get money from wherever you can because there is always someone buying anything as long as it says Halo on it.

Some even went on to call the release an April Fool's Day moment.

Some are confused over what foods are related to the Halo universe. The only visible food items are the MRE packs. It all points to one direction claimed by certain fans - an extra way to make money.

There was a humorous dig at the cookbook and its content, which comes down to the reported lack of it in the game.

Halo isn't the first gaming franchise to release a cookbook. While it can be discussed if it has food items in its lore, several other video games have also released cookbooks. However, the recipes won't them aren't necessarily related to the games they are based on.

The bigger issue at play is the players' sentiments over the way 343 Industries has handled Infinite. Had the game progressed according to expectations, the release of the merchandise might have had a better reception.

