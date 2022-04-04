"Get the actors to defend a horrible movie/show": Halo fans react after Pablo Schreiber criticizes those who didn't like the show

The Halo TV series by Paramount has seen a mixed reception. The decision to pursue a fresh storyline hasn't gone down well with many who have played the games. In addition, specific choices like actor Pablo Schreiber spending screentime without a helmet as Master Chief have vexed many fans. On April 4, Pablo decided to call out the people against the show.
In his tweet, Pablo claimed that he does not have a problem with fans who have disregarded the series before watching it. He said that he respects the opinion of the fans who disagree with him.
Pablo Schreiber calls out critics of the Halo TV series as people rooting against the home team
Despite Pablo's claims, fans were less than persuaded. Some felt that actors should never belittle hardcore fans. Others stated that their biggest problem is with the execution of the TV series.
The script has been receiving criticism recently. Most fans felt that the second episode was a step back. Despite what Pablo does as Master Chief, one fan believes that a significant issue with the show is the script itself.
Another fan also reiterated the same fact. They believe that Pablo is more than capable of playing the role of a spartan. However, the script of the series is disappointing hardcore Halo fans.
Some fans are less than pleased with Pablo for criticizing those who have disliked the show so far. One Twitter user stated that calling out critics like this can never be a good thing. Despite what Pablo has claimed in his own tweet, many of those who haven't liked the show appear to have watched it.
For some, the design and execution so far has been far from ideal. This includes the controversial decision to allow Master Chief to take off his helmet. It should be noted that the character has never been seen without his helmet across all the games.
Paramount may have taken a bold step by following a fresh timeline with the Halo TV series. One fan stated that they were never against the adaptation, but they were disappointed at the number of changes to the lore of the game.
One fan took a dig at Pablo's tweet, which stated that a few people have decided that they dislike the show without even watching it. The fan in question asked how they are supposed to watch the show when it is region-locked in the UK.
For some, the Halo TV series is just a sci-fi show with the name of the franchise attached to it.
One Halo fan sees Pablo Schreiber's tweet as the classic defense mechanism of Hollywood. They claimed that a tweet by the lead actor defending poor writing and direction was a common move.
While Pablo Schreiber may have tweeted to make his opinion clear, the overall reception of the Halo TV series has been poor. It's clear from the responses that the fans don't have a problem with the actor but with the overall execution of the show. However, it remains to be seen if the seven remaining episodes can redeem the show.