When will 'Halo' Season 1 air on Paramount Plus? Release date and more about the game-based series

Halo is an upcoming sci-fi TV show and the first season will air on Paramount Plus on March 24, 2022. The plot is co-written by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane and narrates the story of a supersoldier who fights aliens to safeguard humanity.

The storyline is set in the 26th Century and the audience can expect a thrilling ride full of over-the-edge action sequences and nail-biting moments.

The show is based on a popular PC game of the same name and has the iconic Steven Spielberg as the executive producer. Viewers can expect an epic exhibition of cutting-edge special effects throughout the show's tenure.

Halo Season 1 will stream on Paramount Plus from March 24

Background story

Halo is inspired by the popular PC game. The show has been in development since 2015 and was scheduled to be released on Showtime. However, over time and with a change in schedule, the show will finally air on Paramount Plus.

Cast

The role of the protagonist, Master Chief, is played by popular Canadian-American actor Pablo Schreiber. He has previously acted in popular TV shows like Orange Is the New Black and American Gods.

He will be joined by Natascha McElhone in the role of Dr. Halsey and Jen Taylor in the role of Cortana. Other cast members include Bokeem Woodbine, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Bentley Kalu, Charlie Murphy, and more. The show will also have some additional characters whose roles will be played by Fiona O'Shaughnessy, Ryan McParland, and Burn Gorman.

Critics take

Halo's production unit has revealed a couple of episodes to the critics. Here's what Darren Franich from EW had to say:

"I don't know what I expected from Halo, but this drama comes on strong with ambient techno-babble and bureaucratic realism. It's as thrilling as a meeting."

He also added,

"The plot shines a light on the Chief's background, and here I worry the makers of Halo are just arriving late to the party. Here's the story of a famous helmeted space warrior assaulted by sad-youth flashbacks who pairs up with a young accomplice who melts his cold killer's heart. It's like Mandalorian without the pucks. What is Mandalorian without the pucks?"

What's next?

The first season starts streaming on March 24. Audiences won't have to wait long for the sequel as Paramount confirmed season 2 is in development.

