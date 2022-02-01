 Who plays Master Chief in "Halo"? Cast, trailer, and more about the Paramount + series

Master Chief's famous Spartan gear was shown in the first look at Paramount+'s live-action Halo TV program, but who is the guy playing John-117?

The show is a widely anticipated piece of entertainment due to the massive popularity of Halo and the video game franchise's continued success. The series will also revolve around Master Chief.

John-117 is the name of the Spartan leader, who has become one of the most iconic video game characters of all time. This puts a lot of pressure on the creators to find the perfect person to portray Master Chief.

Halo Season 1 trailer: Who plays Master Chief in the series?

The new trailer debuted during the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The trailer depicts Master Chief's backstory, highlighting his origin and current location at various points in time.

The Master Chief, a.k.a. Spartan-117, is played by American Gods and Orange Is the New Black actor Pablo Schreiber. This is his first major leading role.

The Canadian actor has had a busy acting career in recent years. He has previous experience with larger-budget films and action-packed roles in projects such as 13 Hours, Skyscraper, and Den of Thieves.

Because Master Chief is almost always shown wearing his Spartan armor in the franchise, it would require Schreiber's performance to be entirely based on his vocals and physical presence. The series has hinted at showing the side of Master Chief that the game mechanics couldn't show.

Halo Season 1: Release date, cast, and more

The series is set to be released on March 24, 2022, on Paramount+. The show will be set in the universe that began with the release of Xbox's initial Halo game in 2001.

Cast

The series will blend deeply developed personal stories with action, adventure, and a beautifully conceived vision of the future. The show will focus on an epic 26th-century struggle between humanity and an extraterrestrial threat known as the Covenant.

The show also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and cryptic designer of the Spartan super-soldiers. Jen Taylor stars as Cortana, the most evolved AI in human history, and possibly the key to the human race's survival.

Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani are among the other cast members. Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O'Shaughnessy also join the cast as new characters.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul