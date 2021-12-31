Where to watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash? Performance list, streaming details, and more

The New Year's celebration is set to kickstart soon with country music superstars on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

The annual live event will consist of 50 high-energy performances at different locations in Nashville. The event will not be entirely audience-free this time, which was the case in 2020.

Every year, 150,000 to 200,000 people across 50 states visit the live program at Bicentennial Mall.

The official synopsis of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash 2021 reads:

“Country music’s hottest superstars ring in the new year on CBS with nearly 50 live, high-energy performances across multiple locations in Music City.”

When will ‘New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash’ air?

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is all set to ring live from Music City on Friday, December 31 and continue until 1 January 2022.

The event will kickstart at 8.00 pm ET and 7.00 pm CT on CBS Television Network. The first half of the five hour live show will take a break at 11.00 pm ET and 10.00 pm CT.

After streaming the news for half-an-hour, the second part of the New Year event will begin at 11.30 pm ET (10.30 pm CT) to 1.30 pm ET (12.30 pm CT). Viewers can stream it live and on-demand on Paramount+ as well.

Who are the New Year event’s hosts?

Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith will lead New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash alongside radio and TV personality Bobby Bones.

Bones is best known for The Bobby Bones Show and as an American Idol mentor. He is thrilled to host the New Year event on CBS.

Bones said in a press release:

“I'm so excited to celebrate and host New Year's Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned. I can't wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

Smith’s press statement stated that she’s “over the moon” to co-host the five hour live show. She is also an actress, model and TV host.

Zac Brown Band will not perform

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash has a long list of performances by spectacular artists.

Sadly, the Zac Brown Band will not be able to participate as the lead has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news on Instagram:

Here's the updated performance list for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash:

Jimmie Allen

Jason Aldean

Miranda Lambert

Luke Bryan

Carly Pearce

Ingrid Andress

Lady A

Riley Green

Breland

Blake Shelton

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Gabby Barrett

King Calaway

Jon Pardi

Darius Rucker

Dierks Bentley

Cole Swindell

Brooks & Dunn

Chris Janson

Apart from New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, viewers are also looking forward to other annual events, including Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

