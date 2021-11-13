‘Mayor of Kingstown’ full cast list: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler and others star in Paramount series

Mayor of Kingstown is a new series that will soon premiere on Paramount Plus. It is a crime thriller that revolves around a family and their principles of maintaining peace, order, and justice in their town.

Systematic racism, inequality and corruption are the themes that will be dealt with in the Mayor of Kingstown. The show has been shot in Ontario, Brantford, Toronto and obviously in Kingstown.

The official synopsis of the Mayor of Kingstown reads:

“The McLusky family are power brokers tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan--where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.”

The first season will consist of 10 episodes full of award-winning actors.

On that note, here's a look at the cast members of Mayor of Kingstown.

Meet all the cast members of 'Mayor of Kingstown'

1) Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky

Fans’ favorite Hawkeye, aka Jeremy Renner, is set to win hearts with a character who is not a Marvel superhero. In Mayor of Kingstown, he plays Mike McLusky, who does not break rules to maintain law and order in Kingstown, but has no problem breaking bones.

The actor, with several prestigious awards and two Oscar nominations, started his career with theater. While his first movie role was in Senior Trip (1995), his first successful flick was S.W.A.T (2003). In addition to his MCU films and series, Renner is also known for his work in Wind River, Dahmer, The Town, American Hustle and The Hurt Locker.

2) Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky

Kyle Chandler will play Renner’s elder brother, Mitch McLusky, in the Paramount series. The Emmy award-winning actor is best known for his performances in Friday Night Lights, Argo, Bloodline, The Wolf of Wall Street, Zero Dark Thirty, Super 8, Manchester by the Sea, Godzilla vs. Kong and Star Wars: Visions.

Apart from Mayor of Kingstown, Chandler will also soon be seen in a movie titled Slumberland and another TV series called Super Pumped.

3) Dianne Wiest as Mariam

Dianne Wiest is a legendary actress whose presence in Mayor of Kingstown is set to attract audiences to the new crime series. From Academy Awards to Primetime Emmys, she has earned plenty of accolades and been nominated numerous times for more of them.

Some of her most notable credits include Hannah and her Sisters, The Lost Boys, Parenthood, The Birdcage, Bullets Over Broadway, The Blacklist and Bright Lights, Big City.

4) Derek Webster as Stevie

Derek Webster, who plays Stevie in this upcoming suspense-drama, has appeared in multiple hit shows and movies. His television credits include The Mentalist, Grey’s Anatomy, ER, Supernatural, Criminal Minds, Damages, The Closer, Desperate Housewives, The Newsroom, Suits, and Star Trek: Picard.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Mayor of Kingstown also stars Emma Laird (Iris), Taylor Handley (Kyle McLusky), Hamish Allan-Headley (Robert), Aiden Gillen (Milo Sunter), Toby Bamtefa, Hugh Dillon (Ian) and Necar Zadegan (Evelyn Foley), among a few others.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ trailer looks promising

The trailer for Mayor of Kingstown is going to keep watchers on the edge of their seats, if they're into crime-related dramas. Since the video looks promising, the series is expected to be filled with plenty of unexpected plots and suspense.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mayor of Kingstown is directed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, actor Hugh Dillon, and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. The crime-thriller series is set to premiere on Sunday, November 14, on Paramount Plus.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider