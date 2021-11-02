Who is Cosmo in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Cosmo is one of the most adorable characters introduced into Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He is a telepathic Soviet dog and the security chief of the "Knowhere" space station.

Cosmo first appeared in Nova vol. 4 #7, created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. The space dog appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a cameo in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, including the Disney+ animated series What If…?

While Sportskeeda was reviewing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, recently, Cosmo appeared in its 8th Chapter. The space dog plays a vital role in the game, helping the galactic heroes.

How did Cosmo become a telepathic space dog?

The character of Cosmo was inspired by the real-life story of Laika, a Russian dog that was sent into space to test whether humans could survive in alien conditions or not. In Marvel Comics, Cosmo was a former test animal of the Soviet Space Program. He was launched into Earth’s orbit as part of an experiment but later drifted into a different path, becoming mutated by cosmic rays along the way. He then showed up on Knowhere, becoming its security chief at a later point in time.

Exposure to the cosmic rays gave Cosmo psychic abilities like high-level telepathy and telekinesis, on top of its naturally enhanced sense of hearing and smell. He also has the capability of creating defensive shields, equipped with enough strength to deflect energy blasts. He can also project highly intensified mind blasts, although his power levels are unknown.

During the game, Cosmo embraced fatherhood with a few adorable pups alongside being irked towards the Guardians for specific reasons. The character of Cosmo was played by Diego, a real-life dog whose motion was captured for the new third-person action-adventure title.

Eric Monacelli @ermonacelli twitter.com/dog_rates/stat… WeRateDogs® @dog_rates This is Diego. He plays Cosmo the telepathic Space Dog in the pupcoming @Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy video game. He was fitted with a high-tech motion capture suit to create all the in-game footage. 14/10 would be an honor to pet #ad This is Diego. He plays Cosmo the telepathic Space Dog in the pupcoming @Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy video game. He was fitted with a high-tech motion capture suit to create all the in-game footage. 14/10 would be an honor to pet #ad https://t.co/xuPGmfn89P I've wanted to work with @dogfather and the @dog_rates team since I met Matt over 5 years ago. This is the culmination of years of looking for the perfect oppuptunity. Huge thank you to the amazing @EidosMontreal devs, artists, and marketers for making this happen. #GotGGame I've wanted to work with @dogfather and the @dog_rates team since I met Matt over 5 years ago. This is the culmination of years of looking for the perfect oppuptunity. Huge thank you to the amazing @EidosMontreal devs, artists, and marketers for making this happen. #GotGGame twitter.com/dog_rates/stat…

Warning: Some major spoilers

Cosmo appears in the 8th Chapter of the game, where he meets the Guardians of the Galaxy, trapping them in a psychic hold. He then helps the Guardians to travel through the “Continuum Cortex” to reach a particular destination. During travel, a secret connection to Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Spider-Man was hinted at!

Near the end of the game, Cosmo again shows up to save his puppies with Guardians' help. Several decisions are available to the player during the playthrough, affecting Cosmo’s life to some extent.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was released on October 26 and is available across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar