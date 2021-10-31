Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy hints at a secret connection with Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Spider-Man

During a recent review of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy by Sportskeeda, a secret connection to Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Spider-Man was hinted at in a specific game mission. Square Enix might be aiming for a connected universe for its Marvel games, similar to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After its reveal in June this year, Square Enix confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set in its universe. However, it doesn’t rule out that Avengers and Spider-Man cannot appear in future arcs of the galactic heroes.

Eidos-Montréal released their much-anticipated superhero game on October 26th across multiple platforms. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy received a positive response from fans worldwide, while the combat has been criticized to some extent.

A secret connection Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has with Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Spider-Man

Warning: Major spoilers ahead

The event takes place in chapter 7: Canine Confusion, where the player meets Cosmo, the telepathic Soviet dog on a planet named Knowhere. Enlightening about an approaching danger in the galaxy, Cosmo takes the Guardians to a multi-dimensional elevator called the “Continuum Cortex”.

The Continuum Cortex (Screenshot via Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)

This Continuum Cortex is represented by a giant hand that allows the Guardians to travel between space and time, exposing them to alternative realities. While traveling to their destination, they encounter iconic dialogs like “HULK SMASH!” and “AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!”. Star-Lord reacted reluctantly upon hearing Avengers, wondering what kind of a name that is!

The Giant hand in the Continuum Cortex (Screenshot via Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)

On top of that, the Guardians also heard the voice of Spider-Man, from one of the entry points. Star-Lord immediately recognized it was coming from Earth, and even a newspaper from “Weekly Bugle” was found in his childhood bedroom. The headline did mention some vigilante, referring to none other than Peter Parker, who works for the Daily Bugle.

Multiple realities (Screenshot via Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)

Now, this could lead to speculation of a connection between the games. In a later part of the game, Gamora subtly mentioned the Avengers, referring to them as “Earth’s Heroes” followed by an immediate rejection of the idea by Star-Lord.

However, all the things mentioned should be taken with a grain of salt since these incidents can be mere coincidences. It all depends upon Square Enix if they want to connect the universes or not. Considering the success of the MCU, the developers might also opt for a similar path at a certain point in time.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a well-done standalone single-player even without the Avengers being involved. The game is available across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

