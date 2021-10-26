5 best superhero games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most anticipated superhero games from Square Enix. In it, a newly-formed team of legendary misfits are set to save the universe in what is going to be a fresh take on the Guardians of the Galaxy storyline.

Superhero games have always managed to catch the attention of gamers across various age groups worldwide. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy promises to fulfill every aspect, from action to storyline and character progression. Various elements have been inspired by other superhero games too.

In this article, we list five of the best examples of games which share similarities with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Some of the most enjoyable superhero games

1) Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009)

Developer - Rocksteady Studios

Arkham Asylum is one of those superhero games that have set an example for the other titles of the same genre in the market. The player controls Batman, who is battling his arch-enemy Joker while solving mysteries throughout the game.

Players enjoy a proper detective superhero game set on the outskirts of Gotham City from a third-person perspective. The game allows free camera movement and players have to collect contextual information in order to solve the mysteries as they traverse through the Asylum.

2) Batman: Arkham Knight (2015)

Developer - Rocksteady Studios

Published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Arkham Knight is the finale to the Arkham Trilogy, and one of the most iconic superhero games of all. Players get to drive the tank-like Batmobile in the game and it even introduces a brand new villain.

Players enjoy an open-world Gotham City to explore and glide around instead of being set in Arkham prison. Played from a third-person perspective, the primary focus in this game is Batman’s melee combat, stealth abilities, detective skills, and those insane gadgets.

3) Injustice 2 (2017)

Developer - NetherRealm Studios

Also published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Injustice 2 is one of the best fighting superhero games in the market. It’s a direct sequel to its previous installment and involves one-on-one combat using characters from the DC Universe.

The game incorporates some RPG-like mechanics that reward players with experience points and loot after every match. These rewards help in increasing the stats of the fighters namely - Strength, Defense, Health, and Ability (helping in special attacks).

4) Marvel's Spider-Man (2018)

Developer - Insomniac Games

Based on Marvel Comics, this is one of the most fan-favorite superhero games in the market at the moment. Spider-Man is played from a third-person perspective where the player controls a 23-year-old Peter Parker swinging across an incredibly well-realized New York City taking down the baddies.

The game’s main focus is Spider-Man’s traversal and his combat abilities. An optional fast travel system is also featured in the game using the city’s Subway system. Several iconic villains are present in the game, including the Sinister Six's Doc Octopus and Kingpin, among others.

5) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020)

Developer - Insomniac Games

A spin-off of Marvel's Spider-Man, it portrays another protagonist of the main series: 17-year-old teenager Miles Morales, a friend of Peter Parker.

The core gameplay and its features are similar to Marvel's Spider-Man and players get to explore an open-world Manhattan. However, Miles Morales is gifted with some new abilities unlike Peter Parker and these are unlocked as the player progresses in the game.

Some honorable mentions from the genre

Sunset Overdrive

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Injustice

Batman: Arkham City

Marvel’s Avengers

