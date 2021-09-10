Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Release date, platforms, characters, and more

After a series of leaks and rumors, Insomniac Games has finally announced the much anticipated Spider-Man 2.

2020, despite being a rather sad year, was successful for many reasons. Sony finally revealed the PlayStation 5 and an array of exclusives, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a spinoff to the original title.

This time around, the PlayStation showcase was a momentous affair as the developers gave fans a peek into the newest Spider-Man game. The clip features Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the nucleus, and the duo can be seen smacking thugs left and right.

Spider-Man will be tasked with stopping Venom (Image via Insomniac Games)

However, the visuals turn ominous soon after, with a spine-chilling voice playing in the background. Spider-Man might be the highlight of the game, but fans have never been more excited to spot a villain like they were when Venom rose from the shadows, sending the community into a state of frenzy.

Spider-Man 2 release date

The developers have locked in 2023 as the year of its release. However, the exact date for the next web-slinging adventure is still shrouded in mystery.

Similar to other AAA titles, Spider-Man 2 could also possibly witness delays if things don't go as planned.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 platforms

The 2018 title was available on the PS4, but a remastered version came out for the PS5. Similarly, Miles Morales was available on both consoles, old and new.

Sadly, apart from having big shoes to fill, the newest title will only be available on the PS5.

Naturally, the developers want to make the most of Sony's latest hardware to provide an unprecedented gaming experience.

Besides Spider-Man 2, the PlayStation Showcase gave a glimpse into an array of other popular franchises, including the fan-favorite Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok.

Sadly, the showcase disseminated a piece of bad news as well. The expanded and enhanced version of the GTA 5, which will be rolled out for PS5, has been delayed to 2022.

