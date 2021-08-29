Fortnite insider spills details about Spiderman crossover for Chapter 2 Season 8

In addition to the storyline, building mechanics and uniqueness of Fortnite, what really makes it stand out from other Battle Royale games out there on the market is its collaboration.

Epic Games has built from the ground up its own in-game collection of collaborations that feature an amalgamation of characters from every sphere of life. While cosmetic collaborations aren't a new concept, in Fortnite they tend to go beyond just being skin deep.

Thank you to everyone who drifted into the #RiftTour with us and @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/1SfUaLJGWZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 8, 2021

From full-fledged concerts that feature some of the world's most popular artists, to massive in-game events that are unforgettable, Epic Games has truly done it all. Now, with Fortnite Season 8 just beyond the horizon, a popular fan-requested crossover may just be coming true.

My opinion is that Fortnite have always needed a Spiderman skin you know what needs to be done @DonaldMustard on behalf of the Fortnite community make this happen please. pic.twitter.com/NBcUUYLkN6 — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) August 24, 2021

Fortnite insider suggests Spiderman will be an exclusive skin for PlayStation users

Spiderman has been a fan favorite for years. From the cartoon series, to its main screen movies. The friendly neighborhood superhero is one of the most popular characters of all time, and loopers desperately want the "webslinger" to join the ranks of Fortnite.

Although the Reddit insider is yet to give details about a possible collaboration, it seems that the possibility of players getting the Spiderman skin in-game is very real.

- Sony has stated that they want the offer to be exclusive to PlayStation users”



Remember this was information I was given so take this as a grain of salt! (2/2) — SpoilersFN (@SpoilersFN) August 28, 2021

According to a Fortnite leaker known as SpoilersFN, an anonymous source has informed that a Spiderman crossover is in the works and will indeed be coming to the game soon. However, it comes with a huge catch.

Based on the information from the unidentified source, the collaboration/crossover will be exclusive to PlayStation users. Now, while the leaker does advise taking the information with a grain of salt, given that Sony owns the rights to the movies, this may very well be a possibility.

Small disclaimer: I have no clue if this will happen, but considering both epic and sony’s backgrounds, probably gonna happen — Bzeebs (@bzeebs) August 24, 2021

However, loopers will have to wait a while before any official or highly credible information begins leaking through. As of now, the skin itself coming to Fortnite should be treated as a rumor and players need to accept that there is a possibility of it being canceled at the last moment.

On the off chance though, if the skin does become an exclusive cosmetic item for PlayStation users, a huge portion of the community will indeed be disappointed with the outcome. Fans have already begun talking about this and are disheartened at the possibility of it happening.

Hell no if there is going to be an exclusive style it shouldnt be kept to just one console like the mastercheif skin if you played a game on the series x you would get the black variant — The EGhead (@naptime64) August 28, 2021

With all that being said, fans will have to wait until the first week of December for hard evidence of the collaboration to take place. Much like the Bloodsport skin, Spiderman should be leaked as well a few days before the movie drops.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

