Everything we know about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is getting its own standalone game, thanks to Square Enix and Eidos Montreal.

Announced during Square Enix's "Square Enix Presents" stream at E3 2021, the publishers of some of the most memorable RPGs announced their next foray into Marvel's comic book universe. Development will be undertaken by Eidos Montreal, most notably known for their work on Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and providing assistance on the reboot of Eidos' long-running Tomb Raider franchise.

Though Square Enix and Eidos' take on Marvel's Avengers didn't live up to expectations set by many, Guardians of the Galaxy seems to be giving Marvel and Square Enix fans hope for the future.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: What we can learn from the reveal trailer

Though there is a lot to unpack from such a condensed announcement trailer, Square Enix has provided at least a little additional information on what to expect from the upcoming title.

Per the trailer's announcement video on Youtube, in the "More Info" tab:

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal present Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Guaridan's of the Galaxy is finally coming out as a video game. You'll take control of the popular Guardians of the Galaxy characters like Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, and Rocket Racoon in this third person action adventure game. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy releases October 26, 2021.

After years of speculation in the wake of the alleged leaks in 2017, the gaming community now has a little more info as to the nature of this Guardians of the Galaxy title. Taking command of the cast of Marvel's most well-known Guardians from their comic series and cinematic universe, players will fly, fight, and battle villains such as Lady Hellbender in third-person combat. Characters such as Mantis and Cosmo the Spacedog also made their appearances in the trailer, proving that the game will likely host a cast of colorful characters.

The game will also include moments where player choice influences the story. It isn't clear yet if this will take shape more similarly to titles like Fable or moreso titles like Mass Effect, but having narrative choice is almost always a plus when it comes to RPG games. Another feature divulged via multiple outlets is that the player will be able to issue commands to other Guardians, allowing for some tactical play that can often be expected from a Square Enix-published game.

Whether the game will live up to its hype like Marvel's Avengers is unclear at the moment, but for now, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has driven up excitement for gamers and has become the talk on many lips at E3 2021.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launches on October 26th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

