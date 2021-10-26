Square Enix clarifies Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel's Avengers connection

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. It is a single-player action-adventure game featuring the adventures of a famous group of galactic heroes. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the second game from Square Enix based on the comics, after 2020’s Marvel Avengers.

Historically, Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has seen tremendous success over the years. Different superheroes share the same universe, forming allies and taking down enemies emerging from other parts of the universe.

The idea of a shared universe in Marvel’s gaming department does seem very exciting but needs to be found out if these games are connected.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers connection explored

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was revealed during E3 2021. Since then, players have been wondering if it’s connected to the Avengers' plot. Some fans have noticed some similarities in the trailers of these two games, and speculation has kicked off since.

Recently after the reveal, the official Twitter handle of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has confirmed that it will not be connected to Avengers and is an entirely fresh take on the Guardians with an original story.

Confirmation by Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Screenshot via Twitter)

Most of the fans reacted positively to this statement, especially after the backlash of Marvel’s Avengers. However, it might have been a bummer for some fans if an expectation of a shared universe was made.

It has to be kept in mind that games don’t necessarily need to share the same universe. Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man have had tremendous success, but it was not connected to the actual Avengers storyline and followed a storyline of its own. Small things like this stand out, making them unique.

However, it would be wrong to rule out the possibility of these games ever being connected. Both Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel's Avengers are from Square Enix, and the universe is from Marvel. They might at some point try to taste the success of a shared universe similar to that of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It all depends on how the games perform in the market and among the fans.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be released worldwide on October 26 across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar