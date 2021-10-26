Exploring guardians in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game

Released on 26 October, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an action-adventure game by Square Enix. In this title, players play as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. It’s is played from a third-person perspective and is based on the Guardians of the Galaxy comic books.

The game features a modern team, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. Only Star-Lord will be player-controlled, while the rest of the characters will be controlled by AI. However, players will be able to issue commands to other characters during combat.

Diving into the main characters from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

1) Star-Lord

Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Eidos-Montréal)

Peter Jason Quill is an ex-space pirate and a self-proclaimed leader of the team. He is a half-human and half-Spartoian with a specialty of talking enemies to death. Star-Lord first appeared in Marvel Preview #4 in January 1976 and took the role of an interplanetary policeman.

He became the leader of Guardians of the Galaxy in the 2008 relaunch of the comic going by the same name. Several Marvel merchandise has featured Star-Lord through animated TV series and action figures. The player uses Star-Lord’s elemental guns to defeat the enemies and fly around using his jet boots.

In the official reveal trailer, the Star-Lord takes on the twin aliens known as Blood Brothers. In the comics, these twins are the servants of Thanos and the events in-game are taking place after an intergalactic war initiated by Thanos and Chitauri.

2) Gamora

Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Eidos-Montréal)

Also known as the deadliest woman in the galaxy, Gamora first appeared in Strange Tales #180 in June 1975. Thanos adopted her and she is the last of her species (Zen-Whoberis). Her powers include superhuman strength and agility with an accelerated healing factor.

In the game, players won’t be able to control her and she would be controlled by an AI instead. She would act like Star-Lord's passive abilities as he would be able to assert control over his sidekicks during combat.

In the trailer, Gamora can be seen using a katana. She is being projected as a compassionate ally and a fierce enemy.

3) Groot

Groot in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Eidos-Montréal)

Groot is the last of his kind and a powerful force of nature in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, with the primary instinct of protection. He first appeared in Tales of Astonish #13 in November 1960. He is an extraterrestrial tree-like creature with a heroic and noble cause.

In the cinematic universe, Vin Diesel is the voice actor of Groot, while Adam Harrington is the voice actor of the character in the game. Groot is famous for its emotion-filled one-liner: “I am Groot.” In the trailer, it’s seen that Groot is helping to keep the teamwork up among the members and help them whenever it’s necessary.

4) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Eidos-Montréal)

Rocket Raccoon is an animal in the team with mastery in weaponry and a heart of gold. One of the leading members of Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon, first appeared in 1976’s Marvel Preview #7.

Its name was inspired by a Beatles song from 1968. Bradley Cooper is the character's voice actor in the cinematic universe, while Alex Weiner is the man behind Raccoon’s voice in the game. In the trailer, Rocket Raccoon is seen to be easily enraged and aggressive, just like in the movies.

5) Drax the Destroyer

Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Eidos-Montréal)

Drax is a convicted outlaw, a galactic war hero in the Marvel universe, and is a pretty important member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He first appeared in The Invincible Iron Man #55 way back in February 1973. His origin story started when his family was attacked and killed by Thanos.

Drax relies on his proficiency in battles and his razor-sharp blades help him. He has superhuman strength, durability, and specializes in close hand-to-hand combat. In the game, Brandon Paul Ells is the voice actor of Drax the Destroyer.

Apart from them, Wendigo, Mantis, Cosmo, and Lady Hellbender have also been confirmed to be appearing in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy through the different trailer and gameplay videos and the publisher’s official Twitter.

However, it has to be noted that the game has no connection to its cinematic counterpart or any of the comic series. It’s a new continuity after the galactic war against Thanos.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be released worldwide on 26 October across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy @GOTGTheGame

In your country: Oct 26 at Midnight local time

For the USA: Oct 25 at 9pm PT / Oct 26 at Midnight ETSingle Global time for Steam and Epic Games Store

Worldwide: Oct 26 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CEST Launch times for #GOTGgame Rolling Midnight for PlayStation, Xbox and SwitchIn your country: Oct 26 at Midnight local timeFor the USA: Oct 25 at 9pm PT / Oct 26 at Midnight ETSingle Global time for Steam and Epic Games StoreWorldwide: Oct 26 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CEST Launch times for #GOTGgameRolling Midnight for PlayStation, Xbox and Switch

