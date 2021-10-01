Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin takes center stage at TGS in absence of Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix has finally set the release date for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, an action RPG spin-off developed by Team Ninja.

Square Enix recently had a presentation at the ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2021, where the publisher revealed details regarding Final Fantasy Origin, as well as announced a couple of new titles.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, originally revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 presentation, is a spin-off of the mainline Final Fantasy series, co-developed by Square Enix and Team Ninja of Koei Tecmo. The title received a release date of early 2022, for all leading consoles and PCs via the Epic Games Store.

Square Enix kicked off the presentation by addressing the absence of Final Fantasy XVI and clarifying that the long-anticipated title won’t make an appearance at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. While fans were a bit disappointed, Final Fantasy Origin more than made up for it.

Co-developed by Square Enix and Team Ninja, the action RPG spin-off title debuts a new trailer that gives the players an extended look at gameplay and combat. The game also received a new release date for March 18, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store.

The second demo, which is referred to as Trial Version 2, has a multiplayer focus and is already available on PlayStation and Xbox to download. Square Enix also released the 35th-anniversary logo for Final Fantasy.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is a battle royal set in a familiar world

Square Enix has unveiled Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a mobile free-to-play battle royal title for iOS and Android, which takes place in the world of Final Fantasy VII. In the game, the players assume the role of a soldier 30 years prior to the event of the main title, who is tasked with scavenging and surviving in a fight to the death.

Dungeon Encounters is a new RPG title by director Hiroyuki Ito

Square Enix also revealed Dungeon Encounters, a dungeon crawler RPG title being directed by Hiroyuki Ito, who has previously worked on many Final Fantasy titles, including IV, V, Tactics, IX, XII. The game will be released on October 14, 2021, on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam.

Square Enix also showcased Forspoken, however, it was the same trailer shown earlier at the PlayStation Showcase.

All in all, Square Enix’s presentation at Tokyo Games Show has players excited for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, if not a bit let down by the absence of Final Fantasy XVI.

