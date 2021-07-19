5 badass Thanos quotes that prove he is the greatest cinematic villain in the MCU

Thanos is regarded as one of the greatest cinematic villains of recent times, with claims to be the greatest of all time. In the aftermath of the Marvel Cinematic Universe exploding into the limelight of Hollywood, the Mad Titan looks set for the throne.

Since the birth of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in 2008, there was an endless supply of fan-favourite superheroes, but the villains were just subpar. Then came Thanos, ultimately shifting the dynamic. Teased by Marvel through mid and post-credit scenes, his arrival was inevitable (just like him).

Layered, compelling and terrifying, Thanos mustered respect and empathy from fans even though they were actively rooting for his defeat. But as iconic as Thanos is, his dream of mercilessly turning half the universe's population into dust had to be stopped. Ironically enough, he did cease to exist, turning into dust.

What remains is his dark and murky stories leading us on an ominous journey filled with exemplary movie moments, and further cementing the status are his iconic quotes.

5 badass lines spoken by Thanos that make him the best villain in the MCU

#5 - Afraid of change

Thanos (image via Looper)

"As long as there are those that remember what was, there will always be those, that are unable to accept what can be."

In the aftermath of the mad Titan snapping his fingers, the remaining Avengers tracked him down. While the Infinity stones are gone and Thanos is finally at peace, the Avengers needed answers.

That's when Thanos waxed poetic:

"I thought that by eliminating half of life, the other half would thrive. But you have shown me... that's impossible. As long as there are those that remember what was, there will always be those, that are unable to accept what can be. They will resist.."

As much detest fans felt for him, Thanos knew the truth. While he had destroyed entire worlds before and rebuilt them as thriving civilizations, residents of Earth are too afraid of change, remaining stagnant and crippled with past grief.

#4 - Dealing with failure

Thanos (image via Digital Spy)

"You could not live with your own failure, and where did that bring you? back to me."

Dealing with the aftermath of failure is a theme that ripples through the entirety of Endgame. While all of the remaining population had it tough, the average citizen wasn't aware of the cost of the Infinity stones falling into Thanos' hands. The remaining Avengers felt the blow more keenly and had to come to terms with what they had lost in failing to stop Thanos.

When Thanos eventually sees the future and his past self collide with the Avengers, his gloating comments spur them into a moment of loss and grief. Even though everyone watching was disgusted with Thanos' remarks, this quote goes down in cinematic history as one of the most iconic ones.

#3 - In memory of Iron Man

Thanos and Tony Stark (image via Trailer Crunch)

"You have my respect, Stark. When i'm done, half of humanity will still be alive. I hope they remember you."

Whether one loves or hates Thanos, the Mad Titan wasn't a typical villain. He abided by his own moral constructs and life codes.

When faced with Tony Stark in one-on-one, hand-to-hand combat, the billionaire Avenger held no chance of triumph. That's precisely what happened when Thanos stabbed him in the chest. However, unlike any typical villain, he did not ridicule Stark or sing praises of his own greatness.

Thanos gave Tony every bit of respect he deserved, quoting the infamous line. When every fan held their breath in that dark moment, Thanos gave Tony hope that his heroic actions will long be remembered even after Thanos succeeds.

The respectful yet ominous phrase provides eerie foreshadowing to the actual sacrifice of the beloved Iron Man.

#2 - "The hardest choices require the strongest wills"

Thanos (image via The Week)

Thanos was not only the strongest being in the universe, he was also the smartest. Every decision he made was never impulsive but carefully thought out, its outcomes weighed and repercussions measured.

He knew that the Avengers wouldn't fathom his actions and there would be consequences on a cosmic scale. When he decided to destroy planets, he knew he needed the resolve to do it, or else the empathy and guilt would be too much to bear.

Infinity War saw a bunch of Avengers fighting Thanos on his home turf, Titan, and that's where this quote came into being. He revealed his end-goal and the future that awaits.

"I finally rest and watch the sun rise on a grateful universe. The hardest choices require the strongest wills."

To which Dr Strange bravely replied,

"I think you'll find our will equal to yours."

Thanos had strong willpower, but the Avengers had a stronger resolve. At every turn, they matched his determination, proving they had the strongest will, at last.

#1 - "You should have gone for the head."

Thanos (image via Marvel)

It's not only one of Thanos' most iconic line, it's one of the most iconic quotes to come out of the entire MCU franchise. The line is delivered at the most pivotal moment in the MCU saga, right at the end of Infinity War, just before Thanos snaps his fingers.

For a moment, it felt like the mighty Thor had saved the day. For any fan watching, Thanos' heart getting pierced by the Stormbreaker was all they'd ever dreamt of. However, Thanos had other plans.

Turns out Thor chose the wrong body part to attack, and Thanos kept his wits, calmly whispering that Thor should've gone for his head. And SNAP!

Everyday I come on this internet I understand more and more why Thanos did what he did. — ehis ilozobhie (@EhisIlozobhie) July 17, 2021

Let's not be misguided, Loki is great and somewhat charismatic but when it comes to VILLAIN, Thanos takes the cake here, he is the best. — Koose Nipa (@branik7) July 11, 2021

NOTE: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ashish Yadav