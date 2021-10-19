Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy comes out on October 26 this year, allowing the players to take control of Peter Quill aka Starlord. The Guardian of the Galaxy cruises through the universe with his team saving it from powerful enemies.

The new superhero title features other supporting characters, namely Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer. However, players won’t be able to control them, and they would be maintained by Artificial Intelligence instead.

The story takes place several years after a massive interstellar war leaving a mark with devastating consequences. Starlord and his crew will take advantage of this situation, making some monetary gains during their adventures.

This article will give the players the required information about the minimum to recommended requirements for the game with ray tracing on and off to run Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on their systems.

PC system requirements for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Minimum Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy system requirements

[1080p, 30 FPS (Ray tracing: OFF)]

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @3.2 GHz / Intel i5-4460 @3.2GHz

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570

RAM: 8 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB

Recommended Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy system requirements

[1080p, 60 FPS (Ray tracing: OFF)]

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @3.2 GHz/ Intel i7- 4790 @3.6GHz

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 590

RAM: 16 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be enhanced with the highest levels of detail, real-time ray-traced reflections, performance accelerating NVIDIA DLSS, and all the necessary adjustments to make this a new top-tier title.

If enthusiasts want to push for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy’s support for 8K resolution or for more realistic real-time ray tracing and HDR, they will most certainly need to make use of Nvidia DLSS to help boost fps.

Minimum Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy system requirements

[1080p, 60 FPS (Ray tracing: ON)]

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @3.6 GHz/ Intel i7- 8900K @3.7GHz

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 2060 Super / AMD Radeon™ RX 6700XT

RAM: 16 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB

Recommended Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy system requirements

[4K (Ray tracing: ON)]

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @3.6 GHz/ Intel i9- 10900K @3.7GHz

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 3090 / AMD Radeon™ RX 6900XT

RAM: 32 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB

