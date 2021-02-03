5 best Minecraft Java Edition ray tracing shaders

Minecraft shaders were created with the idea in mind to bring a more realistic and immersive look to the popular blocky game.

Since the initial shaders mod that was released to be compatible with one of the earlier versions of the game, shader pack creators have gone above and beyond. The technology has improved over the years to make some of the most beautiful and immersive packs to install into a player's Minecraft world.

The shader pack community is so tight-knit, and many creators actually communicate and get advice from others to create the best possible product for Minecraft players.

The introduction of ray tracing—which works to add both weight and direction to shadows in the game—ultimately alternated how shaders were made from that point on.

Here are some of the best ray tracing shader packs for players to test out in their own worlds.

Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition ray tracing shaders

#5 - Ebin Shaders

Image via Craftance, YouTube

The Ebin shader pack is honestly one of the most beautiful packs to download when it comes to ambiance and atmosphere.

Wherever the player spawns, this Minecraft shader pack improves the player's surroundings exponentially. Trees look incredibly realistic, puffy clouds cover the skies, and sunshine shines through the thinner parts of the clouds, which is really interesting.

The creator of this pack worked alongside quite a few of the other shader creators on this list to ensure the best product for those anticipating its release.

#4 - Chocapic13's Shaders

Image via CurseForge

Chocapic13's Minecraft shader pack is one of the darkest shader packs that can be downloaded by players at the moment.

This pack is perfect for those players who love their luminous blocks like glowstone, shroomlights, lanterns, and more. It really brings a mysterious yet elegant look to the build, and it's an amazing shader pack to download, especially if players are into adventure maps and things of that sort.

#3 - Continuum Shaders

Image via Continuum Graphics

The Continuum shader pack is one of the most used shader packs alongside the next two on this list. These shaders are absolutely gorgeous and work with almost every aesthetic a player may have.

They work perfectly with industrial builds, cottagey cute builds, and even medieval houses and cities. These shaders are absolutely worth it for players who not only want great gameplay but amazing screenshots of their works and builds.

#2 - Sildur's Shaders

Image via Sildur's Shaders

The Minecraft Sildur's Shaders shader pack is one of the original shader packs out there that dabbled in using ray tracing.

The shader pack is gorgeous without influencing the overall look of much of the Minecraft blocks. This makes it a great shader pack for players who are either easing their way into using shaders or just want a subtle amount of ray tracing to enhance their game.

#1 - SUES shaders (Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders)

Image via Sonic Ether

The SUES shader pack is easily the most popular ray tracing shader pack for Minecraft Java Edition to have ever been created, and for a good reason.

This pack brings so much realism and life into the game, adding texture to almost every block, shadows and highlights where needed, and so much more.

Having the player's bedroom facing the sunrise is basically a must-have with this pack. It makes every sunrise and sunset so much more beautiful, the clouds are impeccable, and so much more.

